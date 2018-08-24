Business

GAVS Technologies, named Key Innovator in MarketsandMarkets AIOPS Platform Market – Global Forecast

Comment(0)

Digital Transformation Leader Brings Advanced Artificial Intelligence Platform To IT Operations
Princeton, NJ and Chennai India, Aug 22, 2018 — GAVS Technologies (GAVS), a leading digital transformation solutions company with operations in the US, UK, Middle East and India, was named by MarketsandMarkets – a competitive intelligence and market research firm – as one of the key innovators in the fast-growing Artificial Intelligence for Operations (AIOps) market.
The MarketsandMarkets report, “AIOPS Platform Market – Global Forecast To 2023”, predicts that the total size of the AIOps platform market will be $11.02 billion by 2023 and that GAVS Technologies is one of the key Innovators in the AIOps space. The report also notes, “The AIOps platform market is growing, due to rising demand of AI-based services in IT operations and increasing shift of organizations core business toward cloud.”
“At GAVS we are very proud that our offerings in the area of artificial intelligence for IT operations are seen as innovative by customers and industry experts such as MarketsandMarkets. Companies across industries use our artificial intelligence offerings to automate their IT operations to increase agility, lower operational costs, and deliver better customer experiences. “ – Sumit Ganguli, CEO, GAVS Technologies
According to the MarketsandMarkets report, “Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming various sectors such as manufacturing, automotive, BFSI, and many more. However, education sector is yet to utilize the potential of AI. Universities have started using AI algorithms to personalize learning and deliver content that is suited to students’ needs and learning. GAVS is bridging skill gap by partnering and collaborating with educational institutions and business schools to offer AI and machine learning training.”
For more information on how GAVS can help your organization leverage artificial intelligence for smarter IT operations and to sign up for a free test drive of the GAVEL AIOps platform, please visit https://www.gavstech.com/campaign/zero-incident-framework-test-drive/ or email GAVS Technologies at inquiry@gavstech.com
About GAVS
GAVS Technologies (GAVS) is a digital transformation company with focus on AI, Predictive Analytics, Robotics led Infrastructure Management services. GAVS is committed to improving the user experience by 10X and reduce resource utilization by 40%. . Learn more at www.gavstech.com and follow GAVS on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Anand Paramasamy
+91 44 6669 4262
anand.paramasamy@gavstech.com

Also Read
Business

Employing Electrician Solutions for Home Improvement

A residential home is usually a big investment, so it tends to make sense which you would need to make periodic improvements to it over time. Each modest upgrades and significant renovations can market rising home values, and they can also allow you to to take pleasure in living inside your home extra totally through […]
Business

Activated Carbon Market Size Worth $5.3 Billion By 2020

Global activated carbon market size is likely to be valued at USD 5.3 billion by 2020; as per a new research report by HexaResearch. Increase in commercial & residential waste water treatment demand owing to escalation in water prices is anticipated to drive the growth. Growth in air filtration demand owing to rapid industrialization n […]
Business

2015-2023 World Jet Skis Market Research Report by Product Type, End-User (Application) and Regions (Countries)

The comprehensive analysis of Global Jet Skis Market along with the market elements such as market drivers, market trends, challenges and restraints. The various factors which will help the buyer in studying the Jet Skis market on competitive landscape analysis of prime manufacturers, trends, opportunities, marketing strategies analysis, Market Effect Factor Analysis and Consumer Needs […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *