GAVS Technologies, named Key Innovator in MarketsandMarkets AIOPS Platform Market – Global Forecast

Digital Transformation Leader Brings Advanced Artificial Intelligence Platform To IT Operations

Princeton, NJ and Chennai India, Aug 22, 2018 — GAVS Technologies (GAVS), a leading digital transformation solutions company with operations in the US, UK, Middle East and India, was named by MarketsandMarkets – a competitive intelligence and market research firm – as one of the key innovators in the fast-growing Artificial Intelligence for Operations (AIOps) market.

The MarketsandMarkets report, “AIOPS Platform Market – Global Forecast To 2023”, predicts that the total size of the AIOps platform market will be $11.02 billion by 2023 and that GAVS Technologies is one of the key Innovators in the AIOps space. The report also notes, “The AIOps platform market is growing, due to rising demand of AI-based services in IT operations and increasing shift of organizations core business toward cloud.”

“At GAVS we are very proud that our offerings in the area of artificial intelligence for IT operations are seen as innovative by customers and industry experts such as MarketsandMarkets. Companies across industries use our artificial intelligence offerings to automate their IT operations to increase agility, lower operational costs, and deliver better customer experiences. “ – Sumit Ganguli, CEO, GAVS Technologies

According to the MarketsandMarkets report, “Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming various sectors such as manufacturing, automotive, BFSI, and many more. However, education sector is yet to utilize the potential of AI. Universities have started using AI algorithms to personalize learning and deliver content that is suited to students’ needs and learning. GAVS is bridging skill gap by partnering and collaborating with educational institutions and business schools to offer AI and machine learning training.”

For more information on how GAVS can help your organization leverage artificial intelligence for smarter IT operations and to sign up for a free test drive of the GAVEL AIOps platform, please visit https://www.gavstech.com/campaign/zero-incident-framework-test-drive/ or email GAVS Technologies at inquiry@gavstech.com

About GAVS
GAVS Technologies (GAVS) is a digital transformation company with focus on AI, Predictive Analytics, Robotics led Infrastructure Management services. GAVS is committed to improving the user experience by 10X and reduce resource utilization by 40%. . Learn more at www.gavstech.com and follow GAVS on Twitter and LinkedIn.
All trademarks and service marks are property of their respective owners.

Anand Paramasamy
+91 44 6669 4262
anand.paramasamy@gavstech.com

