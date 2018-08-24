Digital Textile Printing Ink Market Will See Strong Expansion Through 2025

Digital textile printing refers to the infusion of colorants onto fabric or textile. Digital textile printing is performed on garments or large format rolls. The ink utilized for this type of printing are usually water soluble dyes. Digital textile printing ink can be utilized on both natural and synthetic fabrics. It is utilized in printing of clothes and garments such as t-shirts, promotional wears, banners, flags, and several other textile applications.

Introduction of new designs, economic production, and short run lengths are key factors driving the digital textile printing ink market. Advancements in technologies are projected to fuel the market during the forecast period. Rise in advertisements and commercial branding is anticipated to boost the digital textile printing ink market in the next few years. However, lower production rate of digital textile printing compared to analogue printing is likely to hamper the digital textile printing ink market in the near future.

The global digital textile printing ink market can be segmented based on ink type, fabric type, application, and region. In terms of ink type, the market can be divided into dispersed, reactive, acid, and pigment. In terms of fabric type, the digital textile printing ink market can be segregated into polyester, cellulosic, wool, cotton, silk, polyamide (nylon), and others. Based on application, the market can be categorized into clothing & garments, technical textiles, banners & flags, displays, and others. Based on region, the digital textile printing market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Dispersed ink is the most preferred ink type used in the digital textile printing market. These inks are preferred for polyester fabrics. Dispersed ink can be utilized for low-energy and high-energy printing processes Using the dye sublimation process, dispersed ink infuses in to the fabric to become a part of the textile. Reactive inks are utilized to create a chemical bond with fabric. These inks are used to print on cellulosic fabric such as linen and rayon. Demand for reactive inks is increasing due to its bright colors. However, these inks are required to be post-treated. Demand for acid inks is increasing for printing silk, wool, and nylon fabric materials owing to its light fastness. They are utilized in swimwear, ties, scarfs, and other garments. Pigment inks are primarily used on cotton, and other natural fibers. Demand for digital textile printing ink is rising for display applications. The banners & flags segment holds a significant share of the digital textile printing ink market. The segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the digital textile printing ink market include DowDuPont Inc., BASF SE, Jay Chemical Industries Ltd., SPG Prints, Global Imaging, and Huntsman Corporation.