Business

Carboxylic Acids Based Esters Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2025

Comment(0)

Carboxylic Acids Based Esters Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2025

Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled, “Carboxylic Acids Based Esters Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2015 – 2023.” According to the report, the global carboxylic acids based esters market was valued at US$8.45 bn in 2014 and is anticipated to reach US$13.43 bn by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2015 and 2023.
Browse the full Carboxylic Acids Based Esters Market for Paints & Coatings, Printing Inks, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Flavors & Fragrances, and Other Applications – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2015 – 2023 report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/carboxylic-acids-based-esters-market.html

Carboxylic acids based esters have gained popularity as solvents in various application industries such as paints & coatings, printing inks, cosmetics & personal care, pharmaceuticals, and flavors & fragrances. Robust growth in the global building & construction industry is anticipated to boost demand for paints & coatings, which is the largest application segment of the market. Similarly, rising demand for printing inks across the globe, especially in packaging, is increasing the utility of esters as solvents. Carboxylic acids based esters are also employed by food technologists to produce characteristic flavors and fragrances in food. Hence, increasing demand for esters in flavors & fragrances application is another key driver which is likely to boost the carboxylic acids based esters market in the near future. Volatility in raw material prices is expected to be a key factor hampering growth of the carboxylic acids based esters market. However, bio-based carboxylic acids based esters are anticipated to provide immense opportunities in the market.

Ethyl acetate was the largest product segment of the carboxylic acids based esters market in 2014. It is widely used as a solvent in paints & coatings and printing inks. A mixture of ethyl acetate and butyl acetate is also employed as solvent in application industries such as paints & coatings, printing inks, and pharmaceuticals. A few other esters such as geranyl propionate, butyl valerate, propyl propanoate, ethyl butanoate, propyl butanoate, methyl butanoate, butyl isovalerate, and geranyl isovalerate are niche product segments of the carboxylic acids based esters market and are majorly used as flavors & fragrances. Some of the high-priced esters include eugenyl acetate, phenethyl acetate, geranyl propionate, and phenethyl propionate. Acetic acids based esters including ethyl acetate was the largest product segment of the carboxylic acids based esters market in 2014 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period from 2015 to 2023. Caproic acids and iso-butyric acids based esters are other key ester products in the market.

Paints & coatings was the largest application segment of the carboxylic acids based esters market and held over 40% share in 2014. It is also expected to be second-fastest growing segment during the forecast period. Carboxylic acids based esters are largely used as solvents in paints & coatings application owing to properties such as high solvency and medium evaporation rate. Flavors & fragrances is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Carboxylic acids based esters are widely employed as flavors or fragrances to improve the quality of foods & beverages. These esters have emerged as strong substitutes for aromatic solvents such as benzene and toluene for the printing inks application. Thus, these are primarily used in the printing inks application to provide viscosity and stability during storage. The printing inks segment is expected to witness moderate growth rate from 2015 to 2023.

Get PDF Brochure for more Professional & Technical industry insights: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=8566

The global carboxylic acids based esters market is fragmented. Key manufacturers include Celanese Corporation, INEOS, Jiangsu Sopo (Group) Co., Ltd., Shanghai Wujing Chemical Co., Ltd., Yip’s Chemical Holdings Limited (Jiangmen Handsome), and Jinyimeng Group Co., Ltd. Some other manufacturers are Jubilant Life Sciences Limited, Wuxi Baichuan Chemical, Showa Denko, and Saudi International Petrochemical Company (Sipchem).

About us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S.-based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR’s global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact us:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany

NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/

Also Read
Business

Benefits OF OSTARINE (MK-2866)

The list of benefits of Ostarine can’t actually end. Plus, lesser and lesser variety of unwanted effects of this type of SARM, only, appeals towards the athletes and specially, bodybuilders. Get much more details about mk 2866 Listed here are the prime 5 added benefits of Ostarine listed beneath: Helps in the development of Muscles […]
Business

Delta Decalactone Market Analysis, Share, Statistics, Trends, Forecasts 2020

Delta decalactone is found in animal foods such as butter oil, coconut oil, apricots, peaches, cheese, cane sugar, pork fat, margarine, lavender oil, and other substances. The chemical name for delta decalactone is Decan-5-olide. It is heat-sensitive and light-sensitive, due to which its container needs to be tightly closed in a dry and well-ventilated place. […]
Business

Farm Tire Market Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2018-2024

Farm Tire Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Farm Tire Market by application (combine harvester, tractors, loaders, trailers, sprayer), construction (radial tires, bias tires), end user (aftermarket tires, original equipment tires) market status and outlook of global and major […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *