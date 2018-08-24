Health and Wellness

12th World Congress on Dementia and Alzheimer Rehabilitation

It’s with great pleasure and great honor to invite you to the “12th World Congress on Dementia and Alzheimer Rehabilitation” scheduled during November 27-29, 2018 at Athens, Greece.
European dementia 2018 anticipates more than 500 participants around the globe to experience thought provoking Keynote lectures, Oral & Poster presentations. This year conference will offer ample opportunities for all stakeholders working on Dementia, Alzheimer’s and neurology to expose their research work.
Within this splendid setting, we plan to deliver a conference that will exceed your expectations. Our event aims to make people with dementia feel safe and to create a familiar environment for them.
During this year’s Conference, we hope that you will seize the opportunity to rekindle on-going connections and spark new ones with your colleagues from around the globe
The Conference will be organized around the theme “Innovative Approaches To Support: Dementia & Alzheimer Rehabilitation”.

