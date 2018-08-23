Lifestyle

Verona Couture Designs Unique Apparel that Flatter and Celebrate Curvy Women

Comment(0)

Verona Couture, one of the hottest clothing brands today, celebrates the uniqueness of every female form by designing trendy pieces that look flattering on any size and body type.

(CHINO, 08/23/2018) — Verona Couture, a sought-after clothing brand, celebrates curvy women by designing unique apparel that flatters every size and body type. The store has adapted to the fashion industry’s changing relationship with curvy women by expanding their retail offerings.

Fashionable Finds for Curvy Women

Plus-size is the body buzzword taking over the fashion world at the moment. But for many women, finding the right outfit is still a complicated feat. More than the struggle to find the right size, shopping plus size may sometimes mean settling for a piece that does not at all flatter the body.

New research conducted by Trunk Club looked into the shopping habits of 2,000 women across the country. It found that no matter the body shape, 46% of women still struggle with fit or size issues. Concerns with size or fit affect what they wear and limits the trends can try simply because of their form’s makeup.

Verona Couture addresses this challenge by designing fashionable pieces that look good on women of any shape and size. Celebrating the uniqueness of every female form, the store offers flattering staple pieces that make women feel confident. Their catalog features a wide selection of clothing for curvy women, from black and white apparel to statement pieces.

Fashionistas who are on a budget are encouraged to take advantage of the discounts and deals the company offers on their website. Free domestic shipping is available for all orders over $30.

About Verona Couture

Verona Couture is a modern clothing store that believes fashion has no size limits. They cater to the needs of curvy women with stylish and flattering clothing pieces. The company’s team embraces the idea that every shape is unique and they work to deliver trendy pieces that highlight this uniqueness.

To learn more about the company or view their catalog, visit https://veronacouture.com/.

Also Read
Lifestyle

Bagail Electronic Commerce Co. Ltd. Offers a Wide Variety of Bags & Umbrella

editor

China; 26, May 2017: Designer bags and umbrellas have always been in trend over the world since ages. With advancement they have also gone through innovation and are now available in variety of designs and patterns. There are a number of brands offering their collection to customer from across the world. One such company that […]
Lifestyle

This New Year Explore Henpecked’s Latest Menu Innovation

editor

HENPECKED – Eat Drink Obey has recently launched its new menu over the New Year with their Farm to Fork dining experience in the heart of South Mumbai. The cozy dining space with interiors inspired by a traditional European Farmer’s home which provides delicious organic food that one can guiltlessly indulge in. The new menu […]
Lifestyle

4 Methods to Get Better Memory, Stop Forgetfulness & Learn Faster – For Life

editor

Most People include ‘Memory’ in their Top 10 Problems Don’t fall prey to “Anniversary Oversight” In this fast paced world sometimes it is difficult for people to find the time to remember important things. What may be important for one person, may not be priority for the other person. Take names for instance. Most people […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *