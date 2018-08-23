Strengthen family relations with Moon Magic Meditation by Thriive Art & Soul

Reinforce your family bonds and share the healing light with Moon Magic Meditation Series by Thriive Art & Soul. Transformational coach Priya Soparkar will conduct a soothing, guided meditation session, this Full Moon night, on 27th August 2018 at Thriive Art & Soul Centre, Parel. Learn the path to nourish familial relationships with this unique group activity, as you partake of the divine energy with your siblings, parents and loved ones. With this session, Priya will lead you from conflict to connection and from separation to love.

Moon Magic is a series of theme based guided meditation events, organised every New and Full moon, by Thriive Art & Soul, India’s first global wellness portal, and conducted by Thriive’s verified alternative therapy experts.

Come be a part of this evening to strengthen the bond of love with your near and dear ones!

Registration is mandatory!

Date: 27th August 2018

Time: 5:45 PM to 7.00 PM

Venue: Thriive Art & Soul Centre, C 101, Ashok Towers, Next to ITC Hotel, Parel, Mumbai

Entry: Free

Register: Call +91 7506424584 | or email – events@thriive.in