SISTec among top 100 in internship ranking

Sagar Institute of Science and Technology SISTec ranked has been among ranked 100th on Internship ranking publishes by Internshala.com
Whistling Woods International partners with Reliance Jio to set up a VIRTUAL REALITY LAB for Development of Cinematic VR content & Proliferation of the VR Ecosystem
In a first-of-its kind academia-industry partnership, Asia’s premier Film, Commmunication and Creative Arts institute, Whistling Woods International (WWI), has come together with Reliance Jio for a Development Lab dedicated for the Virtual Reality & Augmented Reality industry. The lab, named ‘Whistling Woods Jio VR Lab’, will be set up at the Whistling Woods International campus […]
Primary Plus Media Launches New Magazine for Indian Educators Titled “Teach Primary”
For Immediate Release Media Contact https://primaryplus.com info@primaryplus.org +919-81090-9900 Primary Plus Media Launches New Magazine for Indian Educators Titled “Teach Primary” Primary plus is proud to announce the launching of it’s Indian edition of “Teach Primary” Magazine for Educators. Already in UK and present in about 20,000 schools in Europe. Pooja Bedi (A very famous bollywood […]
How to choose from the top schools in Mumbai through Sqoolz.com
With school playing a vital role in every child’s growth milestones, it becomes essential to choose an alma mater which helps in enhancing the overall knowledge and personality of a child right from the foundation stage. While there are plenty of schools in every nook and corner of Mumbai which offers various curriculum, facilities, medium, […]