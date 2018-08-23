Red Stag Hunting Trip to Argentina

Argentina Birdman provides ultimate hunting trips to Argentina and they have 30 years of experience in offering these various trips. They offer red stag hunting which is the part of big game hunting that provides a great experience to the hunting lovers. The red stag hunting starts in mid-March and continues until April. Hunting is mostly done in the places of woods, mountains, and small valleys. They provide a professional guide for every hunter and they follow a dress code during hunting. They provide combo hunting trips such as a six-day combo that includes duck, dove, pigeon, perdiz, and rabbit that is done at one location only but another six-day combo is offered as a 3-day duck combo and a 3-day perdiz combo done at two locations.

Argentina Birdman has a team of experienced duck hunting guides who offer advice and provide a clear explanation of the duck hunting in detail. Their professional guides help to make your hunting trip successful even if you are a first-time hunter. Hunting is done either as a single hunter or in pairs; their guides not only guide but also take care of all your needs in the field of hunting ducks. Duck hunting season is going well from the past few years as it starts in the morning which is followed by a gourmet lunch paired with the unique wines of Argentina. You are then able to have some time to take a nap and finally end the afternoon with various excursions of perdiz, dove, pigeon, and other big game animals.

Argentina is most famous for its dove hunting trips. Dove hunting is the simplest form of recreation available to the shooters. Dove hunting is simple due to the equipment and preparation when compared to the other types of wing shooting. Doves are actually seedeaters. They feed on corn, wheat, oats and other grain crops. Hunting dove is simple, yet it would be difficult for the beginners. Want to enjoy this great hunting trip as a sport, then just visit: http://argentinabirdman.com/

