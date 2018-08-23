Ready to Drink Market Research, Trend, Upcoming Growth, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast 2018 to 2023

Market Overview:

Globally, the market for ready to drink has been increasing due to urbanization and changing consumption patterns and rising number of pubs & bars. Increasing demand for ready to drink especially for herbal tea, fruit tea, preservative free beverages and changing consumption pattern of consumers towards healthy diet are the key drivers for this market. Trending healthy diets & lifestyle will support the growth of healthy ready to drink market during the forecast period 2017 to 2023.

Increasing health cognizant consumers in developed economies, is one of the driving force for this market. Key players are also investing in R&D so as to focus on development of new product line with improved formulations. Also, the manufactures are promoting their new products on various social media, newspapers and magazines to create awareness about their products which in turn will accelerate the sales of fortified beverages.

Key players in the global ready to drink market are focusing on product developments to in order to extend the product line. Also, the companies are also inclined to increase their footprint across the world by acquiring local and regional players. Apart from that, the companies are introducing their products in the developing economies in order to penetrate in the untapped market. Major players are also investing in R&D initiatives especially to develop superior & high quality products by enriching the beverages with healthy ingredients and expand their product portfolio. This factor will help them to penetrate in the emerging ready to drink markets and fulfil the growing demand. Improving economic conditions and impact of western culture on Asia pacific region is driving the growth of market in APAC region especially in countries like India and China.

Major Key Players:

This report includes a study of strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches by the major soup market players. It further includes product portfolios, developments of leading major players which includes

PepsiCo (U.S.)

Fuze Beverage (U.S.)

Coca-Cola (U.S.)

Nestlé (Switzerland)

Altria Group (U.S.)

Kraft Foods (U.S.)

General Mills (U.S.)

Campbell Soup Company (U.S.) and

Red Bull GmbH (Austria)

Key Findings:

Changing consumption pattern & urbanization has spurred the growth of ready to drink market

The market growth in Europe region is high compare to North America

Segments:

Ready to drink market has been segmented on the basis of type, and is segmented into Probiotic Drinks, Sports Drinks & Energy Drinks, Fruit & Vegetable Juices, Tea & Coffee, Dairy & Non- Dairy Beverages and others. Fruit & Vegetable Juices dominates the market, but however due to rising health awareness, probiotic drinks is projected to grow at a highest CAGR.

On the basis of packaging, market is segmented into Bottle, Tetra Pack, Sachet, Tin Can, and others. Bottle dominates the market; however tetra pack will be highest growing segments due to growing awareness about various health benefits of convenience and hygiene factor.

On the basis of distribution channel, market is segmented into store based and non-store based.

Regional Analysis:

The global ready to drink market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). Among this European region has major market share followed by North-America and APAC. Changing consumption pattern, rising pubbing culture, weight loss diet trend and rising disposable income in Asia Pacific region are anticipated to drive the demand for READY TO DRINK in that particular region. Furthermore rising working class population and growing demand for on-the-go products especially in China and India will be the crucial factor underlining the market growth.