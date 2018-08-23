Uncategorized

Oxford Auto Insurance Helps High-Risk Drivers Get SR-22 Insurance

Illinois residents considered high-risk drivers can obtain their SR-22 insurance through Oxford Auto Insurance. The automobile insurance broker allows drivers to shop from several providers.

[ILLINOIS, 08/23/2018] — Oxford Auto Insurance helps high-risk Illinois drivers required to carry SR-22 insurance find affordable policies for their needs. The company carries insurance plans from several providers and allows clients to compare prices easily, as well. It offers online insurance purchases and plan payments, including instant proof of insurance, so clients can immediately get their policies and certificates.

Financial Responsibility Insurance

An SR-22 or financial responsibility insurance isn’t an insurance plan but a certificate attesting to the financial ability of a high-risk driver to repay another person in the event of an accident. The required amount of liability insurance coverage for an SR-22 certificate in Illinois is at least:

• $50,000 worth of bodily injury coverage per accident
• $50,000 worth of underinsured and uninsured motorist coverage per accident
• $25,000 worth of bodily injury liability coverage per person
• $25,000 worth of uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage for each person
• $20,000 worth of coverage for property damage

The insurance providers take care of submitting the SR-22 documentation to the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

Drivers Required to Obtain SR-22 Insurance Certificate

High-risk drivers with SR-22 requirements are obligated to carry their proof of insurance and SR-22 certificates at all times. Individuals who fall into any of the following categories are considered high-risk drivers:

• Drivers convicted for driving under the influence (DUI)
• Drivers who had their licenses suspended or revoked
• Drivers caught driving with expired license plates
• Drivers ticketed for several violations, such as speeding or reckless driving, within a short period of time

Oxford Auto Insurance provides high-risk drivers a free quote for car insurance costs and SR-22 insurance costs.

About Oxford Auto Insurance

Oxford Auto Insurance is a trusted Illinois-based automobile insurance broker, with more than 70 years of experience in the industry and an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. The company offers automobile, motorcycle, and SR-22 insurance from over 15 providers. It also allows drivers to purchase their coverage and make regular insurance payments online.

For more information or a free insurance quote, visit https://www.oxfordauto.com.

