Marine Adhesives Market by Resin Type (Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyurethane) Scenario 2024

Marine adhesives are extensively used in the production and assembly of marine parts. These high performance adhesives are designed to perform in the harsh marine environment. They are used in numerous construction and decorative applications, such as teak and artificial deck bonding, below-deck interior bonding and deck-to-spider-hull bonding. The global marine adhesives market is estimated and forecasted in terms of revenue (USD million) generated by the global market.

The global marine adhesives market is witnessing sustainable growth due to increasing use of marine adhesives in diverse applications such as deck systems, glazing, panel bonding and others etc. Furthermore, the overall market is also being propelled by swiftly increasing demand from emerging countries such as China and India. Being the major markets for marine adhesives in the APAC region, these countries have a strong background of marine manufacturing infrastructure, thus propelling the market growth. Furthermore, countries such as the Philippines, Thailand, and Indonesia are making momentous investments in marine industry. However, the global marine adhesives market is hampered by stringent international maritime organization environmental regulations.

The report analyses the global marine adhesives market based on resin type, substrate type, vessel, application and geography. Based on resin type, the market is segmented into acrylic, epoxy, polyurethane and others. Among various resin types, the polyurethane type held the largest share of the market in 2017, due to increasing demand for polyurethane adhesives in the deck to hull bonding applications. Based on substrate type, this market is segmented into metals, composites, plastics and others. Among all substrates, the composites accounted for the largest share of the marine adhesives market in 2017. Large number of composite based parts are used in the marine industry due to light weight characteristics, thus subsequently driving the segment growth.

Based on vessel, this market is segmented into boats, cargo, passenger and others. The boat segment dominated the global market in 2017 and is expected to dominate the market in the future. Growing coastal and maritime tourism are expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the recreational boating, thus propelling the segment growth. Furthermore, based on application, this market is categorized into deck systems, glazing, panel bonding and others. Among these, the deck systems are anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR, chiefly due to the growing usage of marine adhesives in above deck application areas such as, artificial decks, windows, portholes etc.

By geography, the global marine adhesives market is studied across the countries of key regions such as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In 2017, Asia Pacific dominated the global marine adhesives market. Increasing establishment of marine adhesive production facilities are fuelling the growth in APAC. Furthermore, the North America region is expected to grow at a lucrative rate during the forecast period. The demand for marine adhesives is increasing in this region, due to robust growth of marine infrastructure, rising disposable income and availability of innovative materials.

Some of the key market players of the global marine adhesives market include MAPEI, 3M Company, Ashland, Bostik, Chemique Adhesives, Engineered Bonding Solutions, Gurit, H.B. Fuller, Henkel, Hernon Manufacturing, Huntsman, HYBOND Adhesives, Illinois Tool Works (ITW), LORD, Master Bond, Parson Adhesives, Permabond, Riëd, SCIGRIP, Scott Bader, Sika AG and Weicon. Strategies such as product innovation and collaborations are adopted by global players as well as regional players, to maintain the product quality, thus rendering market sustainability.