Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Market – Emerging Market Trends and Regional Outlook By 2024

Helianthus annuus is a large annual forb of the genus Helianthus grown as a crop for its uses as edible oil, edible seeds/ fruits, commonly known as sunflower. The sunflower plant has an erect rough-hairy stem, reaching typical heights of 3 meters i.e. 9.8 ft. For cultivation and growth of healthy helianthus annuus plants we need full sun, fertile, moist and well-drained soil with heavy mulch.

Sunflower seeds are used as snack food, process sunflower is also used as alternative for peanut butter all over the world. In Germany sunflower seed bread is very popular like wheat bread in other parts of the world. It is sold as bird food, for oil extraction, preparation of salads, as medical ointments etc. Sunflower is also popular for its uses in dyes and body paints.

Sunflower has got its high important in all over the world due to its uses in production of biodiesel and margarine (artificial butter made up of vegetable oil and water) as it is cheaper than olive oil. Helianthus annuus is also very useful in extraction of toxic chemicals from water and soil.

Helianthus Annuus Market: Regional Outlook

Helianthus annuus is native species to North America, and popularly being used as high energy food source. Being native America it is one of the major regional market for sunflower. In Latin America region Argentina is top producer of sunflower seeds and sunflower products by volume. Europe is another major grower of sunflower with Ukraine gains maximum shares by volume, followed by Russia. The Russia, Argentina and Ukraine are referred as the “Sunflower Triangle”. These three countries accounts for almost worlds half market production of sunflower. In Asia Pacific region China is major producer. Amongst MEA regional market Turkey stands as a major producer and consumer of sunflower products.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market and it is one of the major importer for helianthus annuus, India tops in exports on country level followed by Pakistan. MEA is another major import market with Turkey as prominent market player at country level. Helianthus annuus is also imported in few parts of Europe.

Helianthus Annuus Market: Drivers

Emerging health consciousness and increased uses of high quality oils and food products is the prime market driver for sunflower oil. Because of high proportion of unsaturated fatty acids contents, near absence of toxic substances, light color and good flavor, market demand for sunflower is more demanded over the soybean products. It is fourth most important oilseed crop in the world. By product of sunflower oil extraction is protein rich which is blended with soybean meal and being used as livestock feed.

Growing market consumption and demand for breads, cakes, and healthy snacks is fueling market demand of sunflower seeds and sunflower derived products. The emerging demand for healthy and protein rich bird feed has become market growth driver of sunflower seeds.

Emerging demand for bio oil manufactured using natural substances is another market driver for sunflower. Increased negative perception about palm oil in Eastern Europe, U.S and Australian consumers has lead user preferences shift towards sunflower products, which is fueling market demand for helianthus annuus oil.

Helianthus Annuus Market: Segmentation

Helianthus annuus market is segmented on the basis of its products available in the market as sunflower seed, primary processed sunflower oil and secondary processed sunflower oil. Again the sunflower seed market is sub segmented into snacks and animal feed. Further primary processed sunflower oil is sub segmented into animal feed (oilcake), cooking oil and industrial consumption.

Helianthus annuus market is also segmented according to its applications which includes food, ornamental, personal care and biofuel. Sunflower is essentially used for production of oil as its high ratio of polyunsaturated fatty acids and its good stability characteristics. In skin care industry sunflower oil is used as it is rich in vitamin E.

Helianthus Annuus Market: Key Players

The growing world sunflower market is encouraging entries of new players in the market. Few of the key players include Cargill Ltd. Poholy Oil (Dnipropetrovsk Oil Extraction Plant (DOEP). Monsanto, DuPond, Syngenta, Sindan Organic, Blue Diamond Growers., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Kernel ltd., Soloma Ltd., Oliyar Production Company , McCormik and Company, Richardson International, Macjerry Ltd, KWS AG, Skata, Land O’ Lakes, Taikii, Asagir Ltd. etc.