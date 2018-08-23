Business

Health Sector To Boost Biochemical Reagent Industry In Europe: Ken Research

The report gives a detailed analysis of Biochemical Reagents Market of European countries like Germany, Russia, UK, France, Italy and others. The report also gives a detailed report on Company profile, product introduction, capacity, production, price, revenue, cost and gross margin analysis of the companies that have the leading global market share like Thermo Fisher Scientific, Beckman Coulter, Abbott, Merck & Co., Inc., Life Technologies, Bio-Rad, Water Corporation, Sigma-Aldrich, Agilent Technologies Inc., Betcon Dickinson, Roche, AB Analitica, Gesan Production, Medicalsystem Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Promega, PZ CorAugust, SENTINEL CH., Teco Diagnostics and Dickinson & Company.
A reagent is added to a chemical reaction to check if the chemical reaction occurs. Reagent is used synonymously with reactant, but a reagent does not get consumed in the reaction unlike a reactant. Reagents can be compound or mixtures and are mostly inorganic compounds. Biochemical reagents are compounds that are useful in biological research and have life science applications. These biochemical reagents include molecules like amino acids, vitamins and nucleotides. These biochemical reagents are essential for life. The biochemical reagents are found in the biological system and are widely used in life science research, clinical diagnostics and medical research as well. According to whether contained in living tissue or produced during the metabolism, biochemical reagents can be divided into amino acids, peptides, proteins, nucleotides, nucleic acids, enzymes, coenzymes, carbohydrates, esters and hormones and so on; and according to the need of biological studies, biochemical reagents can be divided into electrophoresis reagents, chromatography reagents, immunological reagents, labeling reagents and organization chemical reagents and so on. As a result of development of life sciences, the growth of biochemical reagents has also increased. They cannot withstand heat and if contacted with fire, moisture or light, they lose their shelf life. Three ways to produce biochemical reagents are isolated and purified from organisms, chemical synthesis and fermentation. Other requirements for biochemical reagent products include: content, melting point, freezing point, optical rotation, moisture, spectral characteristics, refractive index, density and bioactivity among other things. Majority of biochemical reagents are used to identify the type of metabolisms and types of bacteria. To achieve this, various biochemical tests are run and molecules are identified by their colour change.
The clinical biochemistry market today has grown tremendously from where it was a few years back. Any clinical diagnosis cannot be done without biochemical reagents and it cannot be diagnosed with traditional methods. As per forecasts, the market for chromatography reagents is expected to grow at the fastest rate. Biochemical reagents will mostly fetch demand from pharmaceuticals, research facilities, academic research and diagnostic centers.
