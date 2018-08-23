Tech

Future Electronics Has Advanced Gas Sensors from IDT

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) August 23, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is pleased to offer their customers IDT’s latest gas sensors for indoor air quality applications.

IDT’s new ZMOD4410 gas sensors offer best-in-class stability and sensitivity for measuring volatile organic compound (VOC) gases. These sensors are ideal for indoor air quality (IAQ) applications such as smart homes and buildings, including smart thermostats, air purifiers and smart HVAC equipment.

Click here http://www1.futureelectronics.com/Mailing/SenseConnectControl/August2018/default_SCC.html to view the most recent edition of Sense-Connect-Control, featuring the latest in sensing and connectivity solutions. To see the entire portfolio of IDT products available through Future Electronics, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com.

