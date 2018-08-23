Health and Wellness

Can Physical Therapy Improve Quality of Life?

Comment(0)

Physical therapy is the science of diagnosing and treating injuries or diseases by using mostly physical means. With the main aim being reducing pain and minimizing dysfunction by using medically accepted techniques.
So how can physical therapy be helpful in your case?
• Physical therapy can help you with reducing pain and eliminating pain. Therapies and treatments such as ultrasound and electrical simulation can help relieve pain and restore muscle and joint function and mobility.
• If physical therapy does its job in reducing pain and discomfort, a surgery may not be needed in your condition. Even if surgery is needed, you can greatly benefit from pre-surgery physical therapy. It helps you recover quickly post-surgery.
• Physical therapy has shown to improve mobility. If you are someone who has difficulty standing, walking or moving, despite what your age is physical therapy can be of great help for you. Stretching and strengthening exercise can be of great help when it comes to restoring movement.
• If you have suffered a stroke, you must know that it is common to lose some degree of function and movement after the stroke. With physical therapy, you can expect to strengthen the weak parts of your body and improve gait and balance.
• Recover or prevent from sports injury. Physical therapists are aware how different sports can increase your risk for specific types of injuries. With this in mind, physical therapists can design appropriate recovery methods and prevention techniques.
• It might come as a surprise to many but physical therapy can also help manage diabetes and vascular condition. As a part of diabetes management plan, exercises can be done to help control your blood sugar.
• With increasing age, the risk of developing arthritis or osteoporosis or requiring a joint replacement. Physical therapy can help keep older patients more mobile.
If you are looking for physical therapy clinic in Illinois, make sure to visit our website https://towerhillhealthcare.com/.

Also Read
Health and Wellness

Wearable Pain Relief Device Manages Chronic Pain Without Medication

editor

Santamedical Dual Channel TENS Unit is easy to use, travel-friendly, loaded with preset programmes and eradicates the requirement of taking unnecessary painkillers. In the everyday hustle bustle of life, people take out less or no time for their own, affecting them both physically and emotionally. Such ado is leading to different aches and pains in […]
Health and Wellness

Global Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market

According to a new report Global Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market, published by KBV research, the Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market Size is estimated to reach $66 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. The Portable Analyzers market held the largest share in […]
Health and Wellness

Essential Oil Market Research, Global Demand, Latest Development, Business Strategy and In-depth Analysis Research Report 2023

Market Overview: Essential Oil market is projected to grow at 5.92% during the forecasted period 2017to 2023. APAC region is estimated to dominate the market with more than 50% of market share followed by America in the year 2017. France, Italy and Germany are major essential oil producers in the Europe region. Increasing popularity of […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *