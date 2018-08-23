Business

Betaine Market by Source, Livestock Application, and Region – 2023 |Market Research Future

Betaine Market Overview:

The Betaine Market is mainly driven by rising awareness about the nutritional value of betaine among consumer and increasing application of betaine in various pharmaceutical products and animal feed. Growing demand of dietary supplements and sport nutrition is anticipating the growth of betaine market in developed countries. Increasing use of betaine in cosmetics, personal care products and detergents is also supporting the increasing demand of betaine from various industries.

Betaine is majorly used in dietary supplements and sport nutrition supplements. Betaine hydrochloride is mainly use as a dietary supplement whose purity and strength can vary according to type of the dietary supplement. Betaine hydrochloride is also used to treat irregularly low levels of potassium, high fever, anemia, asthma, atherosclerosis, yeast infections, diarrhea, food allergies, gallstones, inner ear infections, and thyroid disorders. It is also used to protect the liver as it prevents or reduces accumulation of fat in the liver.

Increasing awareness about health supplements is driving the market globally. Market Research Future, a firm which specializes in market reports related to the Food, Beverages & Nutrition sector among others, recently forecasted in its report on Global Betaine Market Research Report- Forecast to 2023 that the market will demonstrate an exceptional CAGR 4% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players:

The key players profiled in the global betaine market are Associated British Foods PLC (U.K.), DuPont (U.S.), Amino GMBH (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Nutreco N.V. (Netherlands), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.) and Kao Corporation (Japan) among many others.

Latest Industry Updates:

Jun 2017 Betaine serves as osmoregulator and can be used to reduce negative effects of heat stress and coccidiosis. Because betaine influences fat and protein deposition, it can also be used to improve carcass quality and reduce fatty livers.

Sep 2016 According to National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, Choline and betaine may counter insulin resistance which will drive the application of betaine in insulin resistance supplements.

Jan 2016 BASF and Solazyme Launch the First Commercial Microalgae-Derived Betaine Surfactant. Dehyton AO 45, algal betaine is a betaine surfactant made from renewable microalgae oil. The new algal betaine is a high- performance alternative to amidopropyl betaine in products that require rich and gentle foam such as shampoos, liquid soaps, hand dishwashing liquids.

Feb 2015 Austria based company named Agrana announced to increase betaine production to meet the consumer demands.

Market Segments:

The global betaine market has been divided into type, form, application, and region.

Based on Type: Natural Betaine, and Synthetic Betaine

Based on Form: Betaine Anhydrous, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Betaine Monohydrate

Based on Application: Dietary Supplements, Animal feed, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, and Others

Based on Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and ROW.

Regional Analysis:

The global betaine market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW). North America region has the major market share followed by Europe. Support from regulatory authorities and increasing application of betaine in various animal feed products is driving the market growth in North America region. Growing awareness about health benefits of betaine is playing the key role to drive the market growth in Asia Pacific region. Europe is witnessing significant growth of betaine market in pharmaceutical segment due to rise in research and development activities in that region.

