American Veterinary Imaging Market Size & Analysis | Industry Report, 2018-2024

The American Veterinary Imaging Market is driven by increasing disposable income at the hands of people, and growing animal care trend is spurring the demand for veterinary services in the region. This in turn is increasing the market for veterinary imaging for better diagnosis of animal diseases. According to the American Pet Product Manufacturers Association 2007-2008 National Pet Owners Survey, 63% of American households have a pet. Americans spend over USD 40 billion a year on their pets, with veterinary care being one of the largest expenditures. The quality of veterinary care has greatly increased in the past 10 years and diagnostic imaging has become an integral part of veterinary practices.

The American veterinary imaging market is mainly segmented on the basis of product type, therapeutic area, type of animals and by country. On the basis of product type, the market is further segmented into veterinary imaging instruments, veterinary PACS (picture archiving and communication system), veterinary imaging services and veterinary imaging reagents. The major therapeutic areas in which veterinary imaging is used is in cardiology, cancer/ oncology, orthopedics & traumatology, neurology, and other therapeutic applications. The American market for veterinary imaging is studied for the U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico and rest of the countries in Americas.

In North America, the U.S. dominated the veterinary imaging market with the largest market share of in 2015

The market dominance is mainly due to well established animal healthcare industry in U.S. with the presence of leading market players. Also, the increasing animal care and occurrence of chronic diseases in small animals is demanding more veterinary imaging devices to conduct multiple tests for accurate diagnosis. In Latin America, Brazil dominated the market with the highest market share in 2015 due to increasing healthcare infrastructure and demand for better healthcare facilities.

The major players operating in the American market are:

• GE Healthcare

• AGFA-Gevaert N.V.

• Mindray Medical International Ltd.

• Carestream Health, Inc.

• Esaote Spa

• Idexx Laboratories, Inc.

• VCA Antech, Inc.,

• Diagnostic Imaging Systems, Inc.,

• Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging Ltd.,

• Toshiba Corporation, and

• Minxray Inc. (U.S.).

Key questions answered in report:

•What are the future scope of global Veterinary Imaging market up to 2024

•What are the challenges to market growth?

•Who are the key vendors in the global Veterinary Imaging market?

•What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

•What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Veterinary Imaging market?

