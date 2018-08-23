Lifestyle

Add an extra spark to your Rakhi celebrations with GyFTR!

GyFTR, a leading offline-to-online (O2O) peer gifting platform, which facilitates seamless gifting by allowing shoppers to buy instant gift vouchers for their loved ones, have added double the joy to this year’s Rakhi celebrations. It has announced a range of enticing offers on its gift voucher purchases across top brands, facilitating pocket-friendly and seamless gifting. You can visit their site for availing the offers on the e-gift vouchers, at www.gyftr.com, and celebrate the bond with your sibling with a new-found thrill and excitement, without worrying about the costs.

Making this announcement all the more attractive is the fact that these offers are applicable across gifting categories. So if your sibling is a jewellery enthusiast, you can buy a Tanishq gift voucher from GyFTR worth INR 10,000 and get a free Hidesign gift voucher worth a whopping INR 1500! But if you’re looking for vouchers that can please your trendy sister or brother, you can even opt for purchasing a gift voucher worth INR 2,000 from Titan and get a free Benetton gift voucher for INR 500. Those who love shopping on Myntra, there’s a gift voucher worth INR 5000 from GyFTR along with which you can get a free More gift voucher of INR 1000.

Committed to the vision of “Happiness Delivered Instantly”, GyFTR also released offers such as a free Smaaash gift voucher of INR 250 on a purchase from Vero Moda of INR 1000 and even a free Baskin Robbins gift voucher for ice-cream lovers worth INR 100 on an INR 250 purchase from BookMyShow. For a footwear freak, one can opt a comfortable Bata brand voucher worth INR 500 and can alongside avail GyFTR recharge of INR 100.

So, whether you’re seeking an invigorating experience this Rakhi or looking for something stylish, fun and trendy, then GyFTR’s discount vouchers are all you need for a memorable celebration with your sibling!

