Uncategorized

3D Printed Solar Energy Trees to Witness Robust Thrust from Rising Research Activities to Develop Functional Solar Cells

Comment(0)

3D printing technology has already harbored quite a many exciting changes in various sectors all over the world. One of the breakthroughs that the technology is pioneering is in the area of energy harvesting. Efforts to leverage the vast potential of the additive manufacturing technology underlie the search for renewable energies, notably solar power. Against this background, 3D printed solar energy tree is being pitted as the new technology marvel in the prototype for renewable energy harvesting. This is akin to an artificial tree where each of the branches assumes the role of separate organic solar cells which act as separate power converter. The structures that form trunks of the solar tree are 3D printed using byproducts of real trees, specifically wood-based biocomposites.

The cells are key to the harvesting of electricity which is equipped with the potential to generate energy from numerous sources, apart from solar, such as wind and temperature changes. The energy generated is modest enough to power cell phones or similar devices such as LED bulbs and home appliances with small energy needs. The trunks and cells are mass produced using 3D and can be replicated without any limit to scale the energy harvesting technology according to the need.

Request Brochure @ www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag…

Developed Regions Notably Lucrative for Uptake

On the regional front, Europe is likely to be a potentially lucrative market for 3D printed solar energy trees. With concept of solar forests having taken off in the region, the demand for more sustainable solar energy panel technologies for energy harvesting received a robust boost. Add to this, the stringent implementation of using non-renewable energy sources to power vehicles and provide lighting in the transpiration sector. This is increasingly propelling the demand for 3d printed solar energy trees across the region.

Request Customization @ www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag…

Key manufacturers of 3D printed solar energy trees include SolarBotanic, Envision Solar International, Inc., Solar Impulse Industry Co. Ltd, Creative Smart Innovations, and Spotlight Solar.

 

Also Read
Uncategorized

Red Stag Hunting Trip to Argentina

Argentina Birdman provides ultimate hunting trips to Argentina and they have 30 years of experience in offering these various trips. They offer red stag hunting which is the part of big game hunting that provides a great experience to the hunting lovers. The red stag hunting starts in mid-March and continues until April. Hunting is […]
Uncategorized

Global Coding Equipment Market Research Report Forecast to 2023

Description : Coding Equipment-Global Market Status and Trend Report 2013-2023 offers a comprehensive analysis on Coding Equipment industry, standing on the readers’ perspective, delivering detailed market data and penetrating insights. No matter the client is industry insider, potential entrant or investor, the report will provides useful data and information. Key questions answered by this report […]
Uncategorized

Paint Pigments Market Global Industry Growth, Size, Trends, Insights and 2018 Forecast

Paint Pigments market 2018 Industry report incorporates Paint Pigments Industry Volume, piece of the overall industry showcase Trends, Size, Share, classifications, applications and Cost Structure, Paint Pigments Growth angles, an extensive variety of user, Utilization proportion, supply and request investigation, fabricating limit, Paint Pigments price amid the forecast time frame 2018 to 2023 Paint Pigments […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *