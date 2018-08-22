Tech

Ursalink Chinese Distributors Conference 2018

Comment(0)

Xiamen, China June 8, 2018 – Ursalink (www.ursalink.com), a customer-centric IoT/M2M hardware provider, successfully held its annual Chinese Distributors Conference at its headquarters, in the presence of executives and employees of Ursalink, and some 40 distributors from different regions of China.

As a young and innovative brand established in 2017, Ursalink upholds the brand philosophy “Inspire Connections” in the light of the rapidly increasing number of connected devices and systems today that brings both benefits and concerns, as well as the wish to create a corporate culture that is innovative and inspiring.
On the first part of the conference, after presenting excellent distributors of the year with awards, the Marketing Director, Mr. Hank Zheng, gave a speech to thank distributors and show Ursalink’s blueprint to the future connected world.

Next, the Sales Director, Ms. Jessica Yao, gave report on Ursalink’s sales data of the year, current R&D ability and case studies to the distributors and concluded that high-quality product, strong technical support and professional pre/after-sale services are definitely key to maximizing success.

At last, many distributors present commented that the Conference deepened their knowledge of Ursalink’s product quality, manufacturing capability and strategic goals.

Also Read
Tech

What are the Features and Specification of EDM 830 System?

editor

If you are looking to upgrade your cockpit with a new EDM look no further than the EDM 830 manufactured by World leader in EDM’s – J.P. Instruments. For the next couple of years at least, the EDM 830 is going to rule the pack because the EDM 830 through its brilliant full-colour graphical LCD […]
Tech

SSD Caching Market Demand Analysis by Manufacturers 2018-2025: OCZ Synapse, Scandisk, Mushkin, Intel

The Global SSD Caching Market Research Report 2018 to 2025 renders deep perception of the key regional market status of the SSD Caching Industry on a global level that primarily aims the core regions which comprises of continents like Europe, North America, and Asia and the key countries such as United States, Germany, China, Japan […]
Tech

Five LTE Advanced Pro Modules to Recommend

With the development of LTE wireless technologies, more and more networks are evolving from LTE advanced to LTE advanced Pro. LTE Advanced Pro (LTE-A Pro, also known as 4.5G, 4.5G Pro, 4.9G, Pre-5G, 5G Project, and so on) is a marker of the 3GPP release 13 and 14, which is a natural evolution of Long Term Evolution (LTE) with speed […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *