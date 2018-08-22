Business

Theva Residency – The Best Residential Facility in Kandy for your Vacations

The following press release is written to provide information about Theva Residency. You may contact them to book best rooms for spending your vacations in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

Almost all of us go out on a vacation with our family or friends at least once every year. It is very important that at the place of our visit, we book a room in a luxurious hotel, where we could relax. Kandy is one of the most beautiful tourist places in Sri Lanka and has lots of resorts and hotels. However, it is very important for you to make your bookings at only a reliable and truly good hotel, if you are wishing to visit there. So, for such requirement of beautiful and luxury hotels Kandy, you must contact Theva Residency. Situated between the beautiful hills of Kandy, our hotel offers you the most beautiful and luxurious apartment-based rooms.

We offer wide range of rooms, which have a touch of glass, wood, and soft cotton. Many of our rooms make you enjoy the beautiful views of sunrise and sunset amidst the natural beauty of valleys and lakes. The rooms that we offer include penthouses, suites, superior rooms, deluxe rooms, and more. You may go through our official website to see the pictures of those and book the one that suits your budget. Our residential facility is amongst the best choices of the honeymoon couples. Along with the beauty part, you would experience overwhelming hospitality at your property. We assure you that your visit at Kandy with staying at our hotel would be worth remembering for the lifetime.

Else than being one of the best views hotels Kandy, our distinguished Theva Cuisine offers exotic and finger-licking food. We take most care of the hygiene part for our customers. Our chefs are experienced in catering to the craves of our customers visiting from multiple nations. You would also be able to experience sauna bath and steam bath in our hotel. Additionally, we have entertainment rooms where you could play pool and other games. You would also be offered with books at our hotel that you may read in silence. Our hotel is situated at the spectacular location near to the tea plantation fields and temple of the tooth. You may also go out for hiking easily while staying at our hotel.

Contact information

THEVA RESIDENCY

11/B5/10-1, 6TH LANE

OFF UPPER TANK ROAD, OFF CIRCULAR ROAD 2

HANTANA, KANDY, SRI LANKA.

TEL +94 (81) 7388296-99

FAX +94 (81) 7388280

Website: www.thevaresidency.com

