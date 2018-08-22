The Qt Company and Toradex announce Partnership to Accelerate Software Development

The Qt Company, the provider of the leading device creation framework Qt, today announced a software development partnership with Toradex, the preferred computing solution provider focusing on low to medium volume projects in the embedded industry.

With today’s technology environment, companies looking into developing embedded devices are concerned with keeping costs at a minimum while getting their product to market quickly and providing their end user with the best experience. Through this partnership, The Qt Company and Toradex have committed to providing their customers with the best experience and support, when choosing the software and hardware to use with their next project.

“The expanded partnership with Toradex will help our customers focus on accelerating software development with the Qt commercial framework and Toradex’s proven SoMs (System-on-Modules), so the customer can get to market much faster. We are confident that this partnership creates an excellent opportunity to bring the collective benefits of Qt and Toradex to a global market,” said Patrick Yi, Head of Global Channel Sales, The Qt Company.

“Qt has been a preferred cross-platform software framework with development tools for embedded customers. In fact, Toradex has been providing our industrial SoMs with Qt’s development platform for many years, and thanks to that we have been sharing several key customers together. We are excited to announce an even closer partnership which will allow our customers to develop and deploy Qt applications easier than ever before,” said Samuel Imgrueth, Vice President, Global Sales, Toradex.

The integration of Boot2Qt with Toradex Easy Installer provides an unmatched experience to get started with Qt on industrial grade Arm System-on-Modules (SoM). The device side debugging with Qt Device Creation, a highly popular choice for embedded devices, is further simplified thanks to the new collaboration.

