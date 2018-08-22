Business

stivarga

Comment(0)

stivarga

Regonix(Stivarga)is a kinase inhibitor indicated for the treatment of patients with: Metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC) who have been previously treated with fluoropyrimidine-, oxaliplatin- and irinotecan-based chemotherapy, an antiVEGF therapy, and, if RAS wild-type, an anti-EGFR therapy. Locally advanced, unresectable or metastatic gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) who have been previously treated with imatinib mesylate and sunitinib malate. Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) who have been previously treated with sorafenib.

Regonix’s brand name is Stivarga® by Bayer. Regonix is a kinase inhibitor from Beacon, which is one of the biggest pharmaceutical company in Bangladesh.

Also Read
Business

Reap the Benefits of Choosing Global News as Your Online News Media Portal

editor

Chinese and other people all around the world are accessing China news from online sources at the same time provided the comfort and eases with which you could access the internet along with your smartphones or subscribe to get news alerts. It is not surprising that more and more people are opting to the internet […]
Business

Battery Electric Vehicles Market expected to represent a value of over US$ 150,000 Mn by the end of 2022.

The global battery electric vehicle market is expected to an impressive growth attributed to surge in demand in the transportation industry. Growing need for vehicles with low maintenance cost and center of gravity is expected to fuel growth of the global market significantly. This Research Report Insights report discusses key prospects for growth of global […]
Business

Veniti, Inc. Is Developing Innovative Technology to Treat Venous Diseases

editor

Veniti, Inc. contributes to the modern treatment of venous diseases by developing innovative technology and sharing up-to-date information about it. [b][ST. LOUIS, 05/09/2018] — Venous disease causes pain, disability, and in the worst-case scenario, loss of life. It affects over a million Americans every year. For this reason, Veniti, Inc. develops innovative solutions such as […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *