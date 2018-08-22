Finance

Self-Regulatory Crypto Exchange Alphaex.net expands, adds USDT market pair for XDC

Comment(0)

Malta based fastest growing self-regulatory crypto currency exchange AlphaEx.net has partnered with XinFin XDC to launch a USDT-to-XDC trading pair. With XDC being already traded with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple and Bitcoin Cash on Exchange, XDC will now be tradable with most liquid coin Tether.

On this event Murphy John, AlphaEx Representative said, “We are delighted to announce XDC-USDT trading pair that went live on Aug 20, 2018. Not only XDC have clear real world use cases but because of its hybrid blockchain architecture and zero transaction fees, XDC becomes the most fundamentally strong coin for various real world use cases.”

He also added, “We are waiting to add more pairs in future to get more liquidity and investment option to our global user base. Our Cryptocurrency Exchange runs on Proprietary Trading System (PTS) and we are open to have partnership with local license exchanges and innovative fintech company world wide to avail our liquidity engine. We are also open to list new coin/token with long term strong fundamental utility and use cases.”

XinFin Community said “XDC is a native fuel to run various network features on XinFin hybrid blockchain and is also using blockchain technology to enable global finance and trade on platform called Tradefinex.org. Tradefinex will be directly integrated with Alphaex liquidity engine. XDC token can be utilized to power various infrastructure projects at Tradefinex.org platform. With XDC listing on Alphaex, it gives more utility, more use cases and liquidity to XDC coin”.

About Alphaex Labs Ltd.
Malta based Cryptocurrency exchange, Alphaex is platform operated & run on Proprietary Trading System (PTS). Alphaex exchange allows the participants to trade directly without any involvement of any trusted 3rd party making trading easier and faster for the parties involved.
Follow AlphaEx on Twitter and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/Alphaexnet/).
About XinFin
XinFin Hybrid Blockchain Protocol runs on XDC native Fuel. While XDCE is already listed with 12 digital exchanges and coinmarketcap with symbol XDCE, XDC and XDCE are swappable at 1:1 ratio at AlphaEx exchange.

Also Read
Finance

Coleman & MacDonald Help You with Trademark Laws

editor

The Coleman & MacDonald is the most popular firm offering patent service for Canadians. It is to refer to this firm for patent search in Massachusetts and other related solutions. As markets become saturated, innovation and innovative ideas become the secrets to success. Fortunately, there have been a good number of such innovative breakthrough ideas […]
Finance

The Most Exciting Deals on Student Loans Introduced by Easy Loans UK

June 6, 2018, London, UK- The time of getting enrolled in a university is tough for students. To ease their burden, Easy Loans UK is introducing the most exciting deals on loans. The viable option of easy loans brings fortune and work best for those, who are looking for the way to a better future. […]
Finance

STÜKEN North America – 20 Years of Customer Satisfaction “Made in the USA”

editor

STÜKEN North America is celebrating its 20th anniversary. What in 1998 began as a spin-off of the German deep-drawing specialist has established itself as a valuable development partner for customers from all over the world. For STÜKEN, the 1990s were a decade full of innovative product ideas for sophisticated deep-drawing technology – above all in […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *