Recent Research Explores the Global Malt Market 2023

We have produced a new premium report Malt Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Malt. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Malt Market by application(Beer, whisky, food and beverages, and others), brewers(base malt, single malt, standard malt and specialty malt), by source(barley, rice, rye, wheat and some others), by type(dry extract, malt flour and liquid extract) through main geographies in the Global Malt Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Malt Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Malt Market are global malt market Boortmalt Group, Cargill Inc, Cofco Malt, GrainCorp Ltd, Heineken, Malteurop Group, Malteries Soufflet, Rahr Malting, Russky Solod, Simpsons Malt Ltd.

Global malt market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% over the period of 2017 to 2023. Barley, corn, rice, rye, wheat and other cereals are used for producing malt. Malt is predominantly used for manufacturing alcoholic beverages such as, beer and whiskey. It is also used for making food products, other alcoholic beverages and non-alcoholic beverages. With changing lifestyles and growing per capita disposable income among the consumers the global demand for alcoholic beverages has increased significantly over the past few years. This has increased the market size of malt worldwide. Increase in consumption of beer has led brewers to rely more on malt for production. Increasing popularity of craft beer and local beer are expected to drive malt market. Increasing acceptance of malt based food products is expected to help the malt market to grow. Increasing awareness among consumers about need for healthier beverages is a threat to the malt based beer industry.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global malt market by application, brewers, source, type and region. In terms of application, the market is segmented into Beer, whisky, food and beverages, functional foods, pharmaceuticals, slim diet and some others. In terms of brewers, the market segmentation includes base malt, single malt, standard malt and specialty malt. On the basis of source, the market is segmented into barley, rice, rye, wheat and some others. Furthermore, based on type, the market segmentation includes dry extract, malt flour and liquid extract.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America is the largest malt market in the world followed by Europe. Increasing consumption of malt based food products, the presence of large beer and alcohol industries drive these markets. France and Belgium drive the European malt market with high production. Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest emerging market as there is considerable increase in consumption of malt-based food products and alcoholic beverages. While the traditional markets saturate, the major market players can find opportunities in growing economies in South America and Africa. The increasing acceptance of wine and non-malt beverages, pose serious challenge to the players in the malt market.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global malt market Boortmalt Group, Cargill Inc, Cofco Malt, GrainCorp Ltd, Heineken, Malteurop Group, Malteries Soufflet, Rahr Malting, Russky Solod, Simpsons Malt Ltd.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of malt both globally and regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of eubiotics acids. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the malt market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. The report also provides in depth analysis of regulatory framework pertaining to malt market. This will help the companies to understand the regulatory compliances, supports, barriers in the malt market. This section highlights key amendments and their implication on malt market in the short run as well as in the long run. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the malt market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

