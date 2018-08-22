Paper Dye Market 2018 Latest Global Insights on Trends and Challenges 2023

Market Synopsis of Global Paper Dye Market:

Global Paper Dye Market has been increasing tremendously, specifically in Asia Pacific region, owing to rapid industrialization, recent advancement in paper industry and rise in the populations in this region resulting to increasing in demand for the dye. By type, the direct dye is commonly used in paper industry due to its high affinity for the cellulose. Additionally, application of Dye in Paper Coating strongly contribute to the growth of the Paper Dye Market. Moreover, the demand for paper dye in printing & writing such as newspaper is increasing day by day in world which leads to an increase in Paper Dye Market. Europe is the second largest consumer of paper dye especially in terms of coating, printing & writing based application. In addition to this, Europe is followed by North America. The coating based application of Paper Dye is leading in North America. Moreover, According to market research, there are tremendous opportunities for new comers and existing Paper Dye manufacturers to collaborate and expand the business to fulfil the demand in this sector.

Segmentation:

Global Paper Dye Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Form, Application and Region. On the basis of type, Paper Dye Market is segmented into direct dye, sulphur dye, acid dye and basic dye. In terms of form, the market is segmented in to liquid dye and powder dye. On the basis of application, market is segmented in to coating, printing & writing, packaging & boards and others. Regionally, market is segmented into – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis:

Global Paper Dye Market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East, Latin America based on the region. Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2016, and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 3.12% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2023. Europe accounted second largest the market share in 2016. Moreover, North America is the third largest consumer of Paper Dye, accounted the significant market share of 21% in 2016. The demand for coating based application of paper dye dominates in across the world. With the strict environment pollution regulation in North America and Europe, Asia Pacific region is expected to gain the Paper Dye Market from these regions.

Key Findings:

Global Paper Dye Market is projected to reach USD 1008.2 Million by 2023 with growth at 3.02% CAGR during review period of 2017-2023. Asia-Pacific accounted for largest share due to growing application industries in this region and expected to gain market from North America and Europe during forecast due to stringent pollution control norms. In Asia Pacific Region, China accounted highest market share followed by India, India accounted second highest market share in the region.

Paper Dye Market in India is estimated to grow at highest in Asia Pacific Region. India is expected to gain market from China due to strong environment pollution concern in China and requirement to set up effluent treatment plants. Paper Dye Market is consolidated in the developing regions owing to less environmental pollution regulations, the market in the developing regions are fragmented with dominance of medium and small manufacturer from the Asia-Pacific region.

