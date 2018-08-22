Opportunities for the global aircraft door market is expected to reach $2.8 billion by 2023

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global aircraft door market looks promising with opportunities in commercial aircraft, general aviation, regional aircraft, and military aircraft. The global aircraft door market is expected to reach an estimated $2.8 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 3.4% from 2018 to 2023. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing deliveries of aircraft and introduction of new aircraft program such as MRJ, Comac C919, and Sukhoi Superjet 130.

In this market, passenger, service, emergency, cargo, nose landing gear, and main landing gear are the major types of doors. Lucintel forecasts that passenger door will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to higher number of installation in commercial aircraft. On the basis of its comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the passenger door segment will show above average growth during the forecast period.

North America is expected to remain the largest region during the forecast period due to significant increases in aircraft deliveries and replacement of old aircraft.

Emerging trends, which have direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include introduction of automatic electric doors and increase in penetration of composites for light weight doors. Airbus Helicopter, Latecoere, Triumph Group, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Elbit Systems, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, SAAB Aerostructures, and Daher Socata are among the major suppliers of the global aircraft doors.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global aircraft door market by aircraft type, door type, end use, and region and has come up with a comprehensive research report entitled, “Growth Opportunities in the Global Aircraft Door Market 2018-2023: Trends, Forecast, and Market Analysis.” This Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy, as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global aircraft door market by aircraft type, door type, end use, and region as follows:

By Type [Value ($M) and Volume (Units) from 2012 to 2023]:

• Commercial Aircraft

• General Aviation

• Regional Aircraft

• Military Aircraft

By Door Type [Value ($M) and Volume (Units) from 2012 to 2023)]:

• Passenger Doors

• Service Doors

• Emergency Doors

• Cargo Door

• Nose Landing Gear Doors

• Main Landing Gear Doors

Door By End Use [Value ($M) and Volume (Units) from 2012 to 2023)]:

• OEM

• Aftermarket

Door By Material [Value ($M) and Volume (M Lbs) from 2012 to 2023)]:

• Composite

• Aluminum Alloys

By Region [Value ($M) and Volume (Units) from 2012 to 2023)]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

