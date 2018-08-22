Health and Wellness

Obesity Is Taking Over The World!!!

Obesity is a common and preventable disease of clinical and public health importance. It is often a major risk factor for the development of several non-communicable diseases, significant disability, and premature death. There is presently a global epidemic of obesity in all age groups and in both developed and developing countries. The increasing prevalence of obesity places a large burden on health care use and costs. Weight loss is associated with significant health and economic benefits. Effective weight loss strategies include dietary therapy, physical activity and lifestyle modification. Drug therapy is reserved for obese or overweight patients who have concomitant obesity-related risk factors or diseases. Population-wide prevention programmes have a greater potential for stemming the obesity epidemic and being more cost-effective than clinic-based weight-loss programmes.
Obesity Congress 2018 aims to gather the Researchers, principal investigators, experts and researchers working under academia and healthcare industry, Business Delegates, Scientists and students across the globe to provide an international forum for the dissemination of original research results, new ideas, and practical development experiences. We hope that you will grasp this academic occasion to revitalize the enduring connections and flash with new peers around the globe.
‘ 2nd World Obesity Congress’ to be held on October 15-16, 2018 in Tokyo, Japan which includes prompt keynote presentations, Oral talks, Poster presentations and Exhibitions.
We are delighted to welcome all the interested and enthusiastic participants across the globe to this prestigious conference which is going to be held during October 15-16, 2018 at Tokyo, Japan highlighting the theme “Foster the class of haleness through Nutrition”. Obesity Congress 2018 is a two-day conference concentrating on Interactive Sessions & Sub-sessions emphasized on Obesity innovation and new trends on Obesity, keynote lectures from Senior Scientists and industry experts, panel discussions, poster competitions and Young Researcher Forum. The conference program will feature well-known and thought-provoking speakers to interactive discussion sessions.
Theme: Foster the class of haleness through nutrition.
