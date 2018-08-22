Liquid Applied Membrane Market Outlook, 2024

Value Market Research offers Liquid Applied Membrane Market research report covers the various critical aspects of the market which directly influence on the growth of the liquid applied membrane market over the forecast period 2018–2024. This report offers evidence-based information on drivers, market challenges and restraints, top market key players and regional as well as country analysis of the market. This report employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market and facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities, market share and trends.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the liquid applied membrane market includes BASF SE, Carlisle Companies Inc., GCP Applied Technologies Inc., Henry Company LLC, Johns Manville Corporation, Kemper System America Inc., Saint Gobain S.A., Sika AG, Soprema Group, and The DOW Chemical Company. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

Increased demand for liquid applied membrane in residential construction, commercial construction, and public infrastructure construction end-use industries is a major factor driving the market growth. Rapidly growing infrastructure sector in the developing countries coupled with the high focus on investment is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Whereas, fluctuating price of raw materials along with increased demand for sheet membrane is expected to hamper the market growth.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of liquid applied membrane.

Market Segmentation

The broad liquid applied membrane market has been sub-grouped into product, application and end-use. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Product

• Bituminous

• Elastomeric

• Cementitious

By Application

• Roofing

• Underground Construction

• Walls

• Others (Floors and Bridge Decks)

By End-Use

• Residential

• Commercial

• Public Infrastructure

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for liquid applied membrane in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

