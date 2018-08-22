Business

LEANTEC, True partner of pipe and joint system in Korea

Your IDEA is main factor to make from simple table to complex FIFO rack. Our products simply help you to turn your idea into reality. From small parts such as T-nut to large part such as plastic conveyor, our dedicated products will help you providing reliability, handness, accuracy and simplicity. We care about every parts we are providing so that you can make better structures

PIPE TUBE
STANDARD LENGTH OF ALL PIPES ARE 4 METER.
METAL JOINTS > METAL JOINT-SET
BK. BALCK. BLACK POWDER COATING. PO STEEL
ZN. SILVER. ZINC PLATING WITH CHROMATE FINISH (CR03) . PO STEEL
NI. NICKEL. NICKEL PLAT

LEAN PRODUCTION
SOLUTION PARTNER
Business policy for value realization
Customer satisfaction
Fast response for market demand
Quality in first priority
Sustainable growth with partners

Leantec plastic joints area unit connected to Leantec pipe victimization Leantec special purpose liquid adhesive. This mix of Leantec plastic coated steel pipe and plastic points is right for outside or wetness prone applications. It additionally provides an affordable different to metal joints once flexibility isn’t a difficulty.
Over one hundred totally different configurations of plastic joints support myriad style potentialities. And color choices match a number of the foremost ordinarily used pipe colors. Anti-Static Pipe Supplier
Circular ball casters, or plastic ball casters, are ideal for use on furniture, business installations, office gear, and medicinal hardware. Accessible in Windsor collectible, brilliant metal, and splendid chrome completes, with strung stem, grasp ring, hold neck (wood), or best plate fastenings. Utilize these casters on furniture that needs a mid-century or exemplary present day look. Smooth styling, bended surfaces, and great shading contrast, make these casters a creator’s companion. All casters in this arrangement highlight a 2″ polyolefin plastic wheel, which is alright for use on all floors11
Because of rich industry aptitude and experience, we have been expert to give our esteemed clients the best quality scope of Plate Type Castor Wheel with light and substantial obligations. Pipe Tube manufacturer

