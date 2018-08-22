Entertainment

Krishnna- Music, Bliss & Beyond’- a music concert with prolific singer Ameya Dabli

Comment(0)

Hello!

We would like to take the opportunity to invite you to Krishnna- Music, Bliss & Beyond’- a music concert with prolific singer Ameya Dabli on Saturday, August 25th, 2018.

What: As the festive season is about to start, AD Ventures in association with Bank of Baroda is all set to host ‘Krishnna- Music, Bliss & Beyond’- a music concert by the blissful social entertainer Ameya Dabli. Ameya Dabli is a singer whose melodies connect with the inner soul. Ameya has performed at over 1500 concerts across 15 countries to date.
Take the opportunity to be a part of the serene ethos and soak in the melodious redemption on popular chartbusters like Achyutam Keshavam, Maara Ghat Ma, Jai Radha Madhav, Baaje ‘re Muraliya Baaje, O Paalan Haare and Hey Govinda Hey Gopala among others.

The highly applauded film producer and director, Showman – Subhash Ghai will grace the event as the guest of honor. Industrialists Ajay Piramal, Swati Piramal, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Neeraja Birla, Model and Actor Rhea Pilla will also be present. Earlier celebrations have also witnessed the presence of Socialite and Jewelry Designer Queeny Dodhy, Rhea Pillai, Actor Madhoo Roja and many more celebrities.

The concert will witness melodious music composed and curated by Ameya Dabli, arranged by R.S. Mani (composer of Veer Zara) and supported by maestros such as, Chintoo Singh on Guitar, Tejas Vinchurkar on Flute, Girish Vishwa on Dholak, Jayesh Dhargalkar on Tabla, Umashankar Shukla on Sitar, Vipul Samani on Keyboard, Pratap Ji – Percussionist, Kajal Visaria – Singer, Prasad Chavan – Singer (Chorus), Priyanka Jhadav – Singer (Chorus), Sanchita Garge – Singer (Chorus),. Neha Rane – Singer (Chorus)

Where: Sophia Bhabha Auditorium, Breach Candy

When: Saturday 25th August 2018

Time: 6.30 pm onwards.

Tickets: 500INR – 2500INR

BookMyShow Link: https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/krishnaa-music-bliss-and-beyond/ET00080294

For Bookings contact: +919920327826, +919920083138

Also Read
Entertainment

Social media expert Subin John jibed at KRK Twitter account suspension

editor

Kamal R Khan, who has been into controversy every now and then for his derogatory remarks, is once again the talk of the town. The self-proclaimed film critic not only revealed the climax of Secret superstar on the micro-blogging site but also went on to personally target Aamir khan on Twitter. As a result of […]
Entertainment

TRUSTFORT EVENTS BRINGS VIRSAA WITH SANAM AGAIN TO PUNE

After performing for a sold out show last year, the fabulous four is back by popular demand in the city. Make memorable experiences with your friends this Friendship Day Pune, July 2018: After performing for a massive audience of over 5000 people last year, Trustfort Events brings back ‘Virsaa with Sanam Again’. The much awaited […]
Entertainment

New you can play shopkins games online – new website launched

editor

Online games are so much fun. People of all ages simply love to spend time in playing these games as they give a chance to enjoy some light moments. Online games are really interesting and all the more fun when one has a bunch of friends or competitors. There are various types of online games. […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *