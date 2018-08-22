Jobisite Delivers Premium Workforce Solutions to All Recruiters at Nominal Prices

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

(August 18, 2018) – Most employing sectors in the companies and individual recruiters spare no effort to scrutinize, review and finally exert to choose the right candidate for the job prospect. It is as confusing and equally challenging to evaluate thousands of applicants and zero in on a single applicant.

In this age of global optimization and numerous possibilities, there is a potential outreach of the job opportunities for all the job seekers. With multiple applicants to review, there is every possibility for the apt candidate to be eclipsed with a lack of proper exposure among the numerous applications.

Hence, JobiSite excels in addressing the aspect of networking the right and relevant job seekers with the recruiters. Screening the essential skills, analyzing the unique elements and discovering the specific abilities are easy through the JobiSite search engine. JobiSite guides in choosing the exclusive and apt candidates for the job among the thousands. When time is of the highest importance in the recruitment process, this site aids in prompt, simplified and hassle-free recruitment.

JobiSite now guides all the potential recruiters with a special premium package at a very economical price. There is an unlimited premium job posting provision where all the jobs are univocally at the top results. Excellent and exclusive promotion of all the premium jobs is enabled.

Assistance and guidance from an exclusive contact person in finding the requisite resumes and profiles are provided. Brilliant virtual aid is delivered at every aspect of recruitment. There is a provision for uploading and placing multiple resumes in this package which is an added advantage for various listings.

All the services are available for a 30-day trial and after that a minimal charge of $19 every month is billed. This provision of a free 30-day trial can assist the recruiters in applying the numerous premium features provided by JobiSite. The hallmark feature of this plan is that the employers can cancel their subscription at any time easily.

All the payments are highly secure and reliable since JobiSite employs PayPal for managing their entire subscriptions thereby ensuring absolute security in all the transactions. There is a constant update of all the features and search engine tools on the portal for easy recruitments of most eligible and appropriate candidates.

About JobiSite:

JobiSite evolved with a mission to create a global outreach of potential job opportunities as well as build an outstanding network between potential employers and enthusiastic job seekers efficiently. The diligent, highly qualified and skilled professionals at JobiSite strive to deliver benefitting and prospective premium services to both recruiters and job aspirants alike. With a massive database of job profiles, top-notch portfolios and high standard careers and employers, JobiSite is undoubtedly the perfect standpoint for many career prospects and employers. The company contributes to a vast portfolio of technical, non-technical and freelancing jobs in addition to an extensive number of employers.

For more information, please visit https://www.jobisite.com/employeePremium.htm

