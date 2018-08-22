Entertainment

INDIE MUSIC LABEL RELEASES AMIT MISHRA’S NEW MELODIOUS SINGLE ‘MARHAM’

Indie Music Label latest’s release in association with Sony Music India is Amit Mishra’s single ‘Marham’ and the song is currently streaming on their official youtube channel.

Amit Mishra, who needs no introduction for his brilliant songs and having already made a mark in the love songs sphere, lends his voice to the melidous “Marham”’, an Urdu word which means ‘cure’ in English.

In this new song, Amit Mishra croons to his love that she is his cure, his compassion, his grace and all that he ever wished for. “’Marham’ started out as a song about something completely different than what it is now. It was originally written from a fragile place of anxiety and not knowing the cause of it. But as we carried on working on it, we realised how every relationship has difficult times but you stick to it because the love you fundamentally feel for the other person overrides everything else,” says Amit. “I made this song to say thank you to those special people who make our lives better, simply because they’re in it.”

“This song might sound like any other love song, but you are taken by surprise as to when it takes over your senses. This song is going to be requested and played numerously on every FM channel for sure.” Adds Naushad Khan, Managing Director, Indie Music Label.

Music is by Sundeep Gosswami & it is written by Seema Nirankari.

Video Link – https://youtu.be/hQNJOxRt7x8

