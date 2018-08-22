How to Grow and Enhance Your Business by Means of Digital Marketing

What is Digital Marketing?

Digital marketing, the marketing of products or brands through one or more methods of electronic media, contrasts from traditional marketing in that it uses channels and means that assist an organization to analyze marketing campaigns and comprehend what is working and what isn’t –in real time.

Why Digital Marketing?

Many small businesses struggle to decide whether or not to invest in digital modes to advertise themselves. But it must be noted that, today, the smallest of small businesses also have an online presence, as they have realized the significance of being online. Not only have they understood the needs of digital advancements, but also realized that investing in digital modes is no longer very expensive, and is an investment that gives long term benefits or returns.

With the booming Internet usage thanks to the affordable internet packages with good speed, customers have access to material any time and any place they want or need it, at their convenience. What business owners should consider is that every company inspires brand identity via digital platforms like company website, social media, news portals, search engines etc.

Digital marketing facilitates businesses to overcome competition and go beyond boundaries. It also helps us increase credibility of business and reputation amongst competitors and customers. Customers automatically tend to respect an organization which has a valid digital presence.

Technical Highlights:

Following are the techniques used for digital Marketing

Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

Search Engine Optimization is a process of generating traffic from the free, natural search results. There are two major parts of SEO namely crawling and indexing. SEO ranks the website and improves traffic with the help of unique and quality content , keywords and it’s also a way to improve the user friendliness of your website and increase it’s creadiability.

Social Media Optimization (SMO)

Social Media Optimization is the process of increasing the awareness of product or brands by using multiple social media communities to gain a viral publicity. Unlike SEO, SMO is totally dependent on the content, images and videos and not on keywords.

Search Engine Marketing (SEM)

Search Engine Marketing has a wide application area it aims to increase quality & quantity traffic of the website. SEM ultimately helps to rank the website. Search engine marketing is a type of digital marketing which deals with the paid advertisement of a product that appears on search result on a particular keyword.

Google Analytics

Google analytics is a service offered by Google that tracks and reports traffic of the particular website. It was started by Google in 2005. Initially it was a premium service used by enterprise users, now it is available in free trials. It enables organization to analyze data from all points of interaction in one place to understand the customer’s review.

Off page optimization

Off page optimization is very important technique used to rank your website in Google Search Engine results.

On page optimization

On page SEO refers to all measures that are taken directly within the website to improve and earn more traffic in search engine results.

Lead Generation

Lead generation describes the marketing process of stimulating and capturing interest in a product or service for the purpose of developing sales pipeline. It is very important term in digital marketing. Lead generation often uses digital channels, and has been undergoing substantial changes in recent years from the rise of new online and social techniques.

Social Media Marketing

Social media marketing deals with the promotion of business or brand on social networking sites. The goal of SMM is to produce content that users will share with their social media and increases brand exposure and broaden customer reach.

Content Marketing

Content marketing includes creation and sharing of online content like blogs, articles, social media posts and videos that will help us to promote our band or business. The unique and meaningful content is the soul for digital marketing.

Pay Per Click Advertising (PPC)

PPC directs traffic towards the website, in this type an advertiser pays to publisher or an owner of the website. Digital marketing offers paid advertizing also that comes under this topic.

Affiliate Marketing

It is a performance kind marketing there are business rewards one or more affiliates for each visitor. In this type you can offer an affiliate marketing to others by signing up individuals or companies who are willing to promote their business.

Email Marketing

Email marketing is nothing but sending a commercial and promotional messages to the group of people using emails.

Google AdWords

It is very vital term in digital marketing. AdWords is a paid online advertizing service provided by Google. In this the advertisers have to pay for advertizing their product.

