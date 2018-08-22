How to find your perfect bridal tiara on the big day?

Bridal tiaras should be stunning and elegant. It should be able to create a look which no person can resist. The style of the tiara should complement your hairstyle, bridal veil and wedding gown as well. Its size also should be carefully chosen, as too big or too small tiara ruins the overall look rather than improving it. Nowadays, double-headed wedding tiaras are becoming more popular as these can be wrapped around a bun or can be worn flat. You should be thus, very careful in selecting the right tiaras. For girls having round face, wedding tiaras having a peak is more preferred.

You wedding hair tiara should compliment your entire wedding look, it shouldn’t overpower your wedding dress or your facial features. You will need to also take into consideration any bridal jewelry or other hair accessories such as bridal hair pins you are planning to wear.

Your tiara should compliment your face shape and bridal hairstyle so it enhances your natural beauty. If you choose the wrong one, you could end up with people staring at your tiara when they’re talking to you and you’ll never know whether they looking and thinking it’s gorgeous or whether they’re thinking why did she choose that tiara?

Pick a tiara that’s elegant as this will give a classic and expensive look. Also, remember that you will be looking at your wedding photos for a lifetime so don’t go with a tiara because it was in fashion at the time, remember looking at photo’s of yourself from the 90’s?

A final word of advice…

Shopping for a tiara for the first time can sometimes be a little daunting…so if you think two’s company, have a friend by your side whose opinion you truly trust and value. It can make the whole experience a lot more fun…although beware, you’ll probably find that she (or he!) will fall for hundreds of more tiaras than you, and end up trying to convince you to let her wear one to your wedding too!

