Global HFC Refrigerant Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

Orion Market Research (OMR), recently published a market research report on Global HFC Refrigerant Market. According to the OMR analysis, the global HFC refrigerant market is expected to grow significantly during forecast year. The global HFC refrigerant market is segmented on the basis of refrigerant type, blend type and application. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters on market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, market determinants, key company analysis, market insights, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis, analyst insights and predictive analysis of the market.

The global HFC refrigerant market has witnessed a significant growth due to rising cold chain market such as cold storage. The rise in the demand for cooling in household, business, medical and other domains created significant opportunity for HFC refrigerant market. The requirement for the cooling products in the developing nation is rising eventually. According to the change in the life style of the people, rising disposable income and growing standards of living the demand for HFC refrigerant market is also growing. There are several other domains such as commercial, transportation and the industrial areas where the demand for HFC refrigerants are increasing. In domestic domain split ac, window ac and the refrigerators are widely used. The demand of the cooling product is also increasing in the industrial as well as in the commercial areas such as in restaurants, hotel industry, warehouse, cold storages and so on. Key players of HFC Refrigerant market include Zhejiang Juhua, Daikin, Navin Fluorine International (NFIL), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (GFL), Arkema, Sanmeishem, Bluestar Green Technology, Shandong Yue’an Chemical Co., Ltd, Chemours, Zhejiang Weihua Chemical and others.

Global HFC refrigerant market by region is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia pacific and rest of the world in which Asia pacific region is growing at a very fast pace due to rise in urbanization in developing country and growing disposable income. North America is dominating this market as the major market leaders are based in this region contributing into the growth of HFC refrigerant market. North America holds the largest share of the global HFC refrigerant market, followed by Europe.

