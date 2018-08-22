Business

Find Trusted Vacation Home Rental Homes for a Hassle Free Experience

There are many renters who prefer vacation homes rather than staying in hotels as that gives them an opportunity to not only save on the expenses but also enjoy a homely environment and connect easily with the locals. However, with so many home owners and websites it is often not easy for the renters to find rental homes from trusted sources. Similarly, home owners who don’t like to rent out their property to every renter but looking for verified and trusted renters can now join the common platform for renters and home owners Linked Stay to meet their requirements. Yes, there is a lot of demand for trusted vacation home rental and you can surely make that extra income on the space available in your home without any hassles by letting out your property to those verified professionals from Linked Stay. The portal verifies the renter’s college or corporate email before they can list their property on the portal so that the renters can stay with trusted professionals in their desired locations and can make new connections and share knowledge with the host. The portal lists homes from verified owners in different locations and one can easily find a property of their choice whether they are looking for Bay Area short term rental, San Francisco rental properties, San Diego properties or whatsoever by simply browsing on the portal.

Similarly, the owners can also find only verified renters requesting for their rental property through the property and hence can avoid any hassles later and rent out their property without any hesitation and peace of mind. The owners can list their property on the portal with all details whether like the time period they would like to rent out and also offer a description about their property to attract prospective renters looking for the best location and comforts in their rental property. The owners can accept or decline reservation requests and rent out their property to interested parties of their choice. The platform offers a highly transparent system for the home owners and the renters to interact at every stage of the renting out process to avoid problems in the future. The platform offers an easy user interface for both the home owners as well as the renters to meet their purpose in few simple steps. By choosing a rental home or a renter through this platform means a safe process without any hassles.

