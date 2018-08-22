Exploring Perspective in the Field of Petrochemistry and Chemical Engineering

Petrochemistry studies about the transformation of crude oil (petroleum) and natural gas into useful products or raw materials. Chemical engineering emerged upon the development of unit operations, a fundamental concept of the discipline of chemical engineering. The petrochemical industry uses basic materials such as synthetic rubbers, Bakelite, petrochemical-derived plastic, petrochemical solvents, polystyrene to produce materials for a large variety of areas—from household goods (kitchen appliances, textile, furniture) to medicine (heart pacemakers, transfusion bags), from leisure (running shoes, computers) to highly specialized fields like archaeology and crime detection. Chemical engineers are involved in many aspects of plant design and operation, including safety and hazard assessments, process design and analysis, control engineering, chemical reaction engineering, construction specification, and operating instructions.

Theme: “Recent Innovations and Technologies in Petroleum and Refinery Industries”