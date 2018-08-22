Nortropinone Hydrochloride Market: Overview Nortropinone hydrochloride is available in solid power or crystalline form. It is white or off-white in color. Nortropinone hydrochloride is also known as 3-nortropanone hydrochloride or 8-azabicyclo [3.2.1] octan-3-one hydrochloride. It is insoluble in water; however, it is highly soluble in certain organic compounds such as methanol, chloroform, and dichloromethane. Nortropinone […]