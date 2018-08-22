Uncategorized

Dentistry World 2018

Comment(0)

We are hosting the “23rd American World Dentistry Congress “(Dentistry World 2018) along with external scientific association with the researches, academicians, and Students around the globe, scheduled on November 02-03, 2018 at San Francisco, USA. The theme of the conference is “Tomorrows Dentistry Today” which works with an objective to encourage young minds and their research abilities by providing an opportunity to meet the experts in the field of Dental & Oral Care. It includes Keynote Presentations, Workshops, Symposiums, Young researcher Sessions, Oral talks, Poster Presentations and Exhibitions. CME and CPD Credits are also issued through this conferenceConference Series is delighted to welcome you to San Francisco, USA for the “23rd American World Dentistry on 02-03, November, 2018.
Dentistry World 2018 Congress will focus on “Tomorrows Dentistry Today”.
We hope to see you San Francisco, USA

