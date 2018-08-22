Beta-Glucan Market to increase to $538.64 million by 2023

Fungal and Cereal products have played a major role for centuries for medicinal and cosmetic resolutions; nevertheless, the particular role of Beta-glucan was not discovered until the 20th century. Beta-glucans were first discovered in lichens, and soon thereafter in barley. A actual interest in oat Beta-glucan arose after their cholesterol-lowering effect was reported in the year 1984. Beta-glucan is a polysaccharide which is originate in natural bases such as mushroom, oats, yeast, etc. The physicochemical characteristics of bexta-glucan vary depending on the properties of the main linkage type, structure, including the degree and molecular weight.

View sample and decide: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/global-beta-glucan-market-2395/request-sample

The Beta-Glucan Market is well worth of USD 378.35 million in 2018 and anticipated to raise at a CAGR of 7.32 %, and expected to reach USD 538.64 million by 2023.

Drivers and Restraints:

Development of the global beta-glucan market is primarily determined by increasing health consciousness and new practical food product launches, growing disposable income, increasing promotional activities and growing technological advancements in beta-glucan extraction techniques. Other trends driving market growth include expansion and product enhancement strategies by various players in the market.

To know more: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/global-beta-glucan-market-2395/

Geographic Segmentation:

On the basis of geography, Beta-Glucan Market has been partitioned into various areas like North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, Latin America, Middle East& Africa. Beta-Glucan Market has been mainly dominated by North America. Besides, the Europe region is Likely to be the third major consumer Beta-Glucan Market.

Get your customized report: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/global-beta-glucan-market-2395/customize-report

The major companies which are leading the Beta-Glucan Market are Biotec Pharmacon ASA (Biotec BetaGlucans AS), Super Beta Glucan (SBG) Inc., Associated British Foods Plc., Biothera the Immune Health Company, Immuno Medic AS, , Koninklijke DSM N.V., Tate & Lyle plc., Ceapro Inc., Groupe Soufflet S.A., Zilor Inc. (Biorigin).

Scope of the report:

Thea report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis on prime strategical activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

What else? Apart from the syndicated report, our in-house team has an expertise and experience in designing custom reports to meet your specific research needs and assist you in making well-informed decisions.

Contact Info:

Name: Mr. Abhishek Shukla

Email: abhishek@marketdataforecast.com

Organization: MarketDataForecast™

Address: 2nd Floor, Lakeview Plaza, Kavuri Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana 500033, India.

Phone: +1-888-702-9626