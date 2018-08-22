Business

Accurate Franchising Inc. Assists Franchisors in Managing Franchise Resales

Comment(0)

Franchisors receive expert franchise resale assistance from Accurate Franchising Inc. The company manages the entire resale process for an efficient and seamless transition.

[FLORIDA, 08/22/2018] — Accurate Franchising Inc.’s franchise resale program helps franchisors market and sell their franchise while ensuring the satisfaction of clients, customers, and investors. The company’s 65 years of professional experience gives franchisors confidence of each step of the sale process — from performing a comprehensive business analysis to closing the sale. It also keeps the franchisor updated on every step of the sales process.

Analyzing and Determining the Value of the Business

Accurate Franchising Inc. conducts a comprehensive business analysis before initiating the resale process. It makes sure to learn everything it can about the business and to analyze its marketable points. This helps it ensure a smooth franchise resale process.

The company’s experienced team of professionals conducts a valuation of a franchisor’s business, as well. The information Accurate Franchising Inc. gathers during this assessment plays an important part in setting a fair selling price, whether it’s for a single franchise unit or multiple ones.

Marketing the Business and Qualifying Interested Buyers

Partnering with Accurate Franchising Inc. for a resale gives the franchisor access to the company’s wide network of buyers and sellers. The company’s trusted network of contacts helps guarantee discretion during the marketing process for an optimal transaction.

Moreover, the company takes care of screening potential buyers. Accurate Franchising Inc. meets with interested parties and verifies their qualifications for purchasing and succeeding the franchise. It also takes care of organizing the necessary documents once a formal offer is made. It facilitates the closing of the sale as well — ensuring all forms, fees and tax paperwork are submitted.

About Accurate Franchising Inc.

Accurate Franchising Inc. has over 30 years of experience as a leading franchise consulting firm in West Palm Beach, FL. Its services include franchise development, real estate assistance, lead generation, and international franchise expansion. The company’s team of experts helps business owners improve their franchise infrastructure and growth strategy with customized plans that appeal to investors.

For more information or a free franchise feasibility study, visit https://www.accuratefranchising.com.

Also Read
Business

Singapore Hospital Market Research Report-Ken Research

Research Methodology – Market Definitions Hospital Market: The Singapore hospital market includes revenue generated by public and private hospitals established in Singapore. Revenue from outpatient and inpatient services has been considered. Revenues from public and private hospital has been tabulated in the market. Revenue from pharmacy retail though pharmacies located in hospitals has been included. […]
Business

Crude Oil Flow Improvers Market Analysis, Share, Statistics, Trends, Forecasts 2024

Crude Oil Flow Improvers Market: Overview   Crude oils are complex mixtures of hydrocarbons with nonpolar n-paraffins and polar asphaltenes. Fresh crude is relatively mobile since it is stored at very high pressure and temperature. When it has to be transported to longer distances, the ambient conditions are lower temperature and pressure. This causes the […]
Business

Healthcare IT Market set to Grow Exponentially during the Forecast 2018-2023

Namely Healthcare IT Market Report has Been Published by Market Research Future Which Covers All the Geographical Locations with Demand, Trend Analysis with near about Forecasted results and Also Covers the Market Expectations. Global Healthcare IT Market is expected to have a CAGR of approximately 15% during 2018 to 2023. Global Healthcare IT Market Key […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *