Conference series LLC Ltd invites you to the 7th International Conference on Bacteriology and Infectious Diseases which will be held during November 05-07, 2018, at Amsterdam, Netherlands. This Conference mainly focuses on the theme “Leading Edge Research and Insights of Bacteriology and Infectious Diseases”
Silver Award for Amaara Milk Bank, Fortis La Femme at 3rd Annual Edition of The India Health and Wellness Summit & Awards
December 21, 2016, New Delhi – The Amaara Milk Bank, Fortis La Femme, won the Silver Award (Runner Up) in the category of Health CSR of the Year, at The India Health and Wellness Summit & Awards, 2016, 3rd Annual Edition. The awards ceremony held in capital recently in media partnership with Times NOW, was […]
Fuji’s AstaReal and NUTRESSENTenter into Collaborative Partnership to develop new innovations in Astaxanthin ROS Scavenger formulations
Mumbai, May 19th 2018: In one of the most unique collaborations in the nutraceutical industry, Japanese company AstaReal, a subsidiary of Fuji Chemical Group has entered a collaborative partnership with Indian company Transcend Nutressential International Ltd (NUTRESSENT), a nutraceutical company focused on wellness through responsible nutrition. This partnership will enable NUTRESSENT to focus on new […]
Active Implantable Medical Devices Market to Present an Opportunity Worth US$ 20.73 Billion by 2025
A number of leading players in the global active implantable medical devices are investing extensively in the research and development of their new implants, finds a new research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). These players are also involving into partnerships with hospitals and dermatologists to increase the sales of their products. Request for Sample […]