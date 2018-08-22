We would like to invite your team as Speakers/Delegates. On behalf of Organizing Committee, we take this opportunity in extending a warm and cordial welcome to you to be part of “11th International Conference on Central Nervous System and Neurophysiology”, held conjointly with multifarious scientific associations, eminent researchers and scholars from all around the globe during November 14-15, 2018 at Rome, Italy. It is an immense pleasure and privilege having you here with us to honor your hard-earned scientific discoveries, innovations and would like you to share, extend and impart your valuable thoughts to the global scientific community. The CNS Conferences 2018 http://cnscongress.alliedacademies.com/