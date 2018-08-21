Health and Wellness

Worldwide Vascular Access- Device Outlook 2024

The Vascular Access Device VADs report includes market size estimation in terms of revenue (in USD million) for the forecast period 2018 to 2024. Essential guidelines are provided by several organisations in order to prevent and control healthcare-associated infections. Vascular Access Device, being medical tools, are used to enter into blood stream for providing medicines, nutritional components, administering fluids, and collecting blood vessels along with its products. These Vascular Access Tubes, basically, are prepared from silicon, latex, and other substances.

Drivers and restraints of the (VADs)
Global vascular access devices market is driven by factors such as, cost effectiveness, growing awareness of disease diagnosis & treatment and growing elderly population. The single use- disposable VADs utilized during the procedures. Hospital vascular access devices frequently demanded from hospitals for children in the treatments. The VADs used for short-term or temporary needs as well as long-term or even permanent access. The manufacturers are coming up with variety of vascular access devices options to treat different types of patients and conditions.

The key players in Vascular Access Devices (VADs) industry:
B. Braun Melsungen AG, C.R. Bard, Teleflex, Inc., Fresenius Medical Care, Baxter International, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cook Medical, Medtronic plc, Teleflex, Inc, Siemens Healthineers, Nipro Medical Corporation, among others.
The Global Vascular Access Devices (VADs) market is segmented on the basis of Types of VADs, Application, End Users, and Mode of Use and by Region/Country.

Global Vascular Access Devices Market, By Types
• Peripheral Vascular Access Devices
o PIV Catheters
o Midline Catheters.
• Central Vascular Access Devices
o PICC
o CVC
o Dialysis Catheters
o Implantable Ports.
• Central Vascular Access Devices Accessories
By Applications
• Medication Administration
• Administration of Fluid and Nutrition
• Transfusion of Blood Products
• Diagnostic Testing.
End Users
• Hospitals
• Ambulatory Surgery Centres
• Diagnostic Centres
• Others.
By mode of use
• Subcutaneous
• Intravenous.
By Regions
• Americas
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Middle East and Africa.

