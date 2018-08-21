Business

Silicon Wafers Market 2018 by Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2022

Comment(0)

Market Scenario:

Silicon wafer provides the data processing capabilities and are majorly used in integrated circuits. Integrated circuits are used in many various devices like computers, smart phones, gaming device and military weapons among others. In the recent times market has grown immensely and the reason behind it is technological development and the advancement in the silicon wafers technology used in the electronic industry. Moreover, the growing demand for the solar energy will contribute to the growth of the solar panel and solar cells which in turn will boost up the silicon wafer market as the silicon wafers are widely used in the manufacturing of the solar cells.

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2052

As per the trend, 300mm silicon wafers have captured the market of the silicon wafers as it is widely used by the semiconductor industry however the major players have restricted their  investments  in new technology i.e. 450mm wafers, due to its high manufacturing costs of processing and lower expected returns on investments. Moreover, silicon wafers also has the growing demand in electronic industry due to its flexible and small size, high reliability, low weight, and low power consumption.

Currently this market has been growing with the very high CAGR of 8.5% and has been valued at US $333 million in 2016. It is expected that Global Silicon Wafers Market will reach the market size of US $503 million by the end of forecasted period 2022.

Key Players

The major players operating in the market of Silicon wafers are- Elkem AS (Norway), Addison Engineering (CA), Renewable Energy Corporation (Norway), Shin-Etsu Handotai Co. Ltd. (Japan) , Siltronic AG (Germany), MEMC Electronic Materials Inc.(California), LG Siltron Inc.( South Korea), Advance Semiconductor Inc.(U.S.), and SUMCO Corp.(Japan) among others

Regional Analysis

Asia pacific market is expected to dominate the market of silicon wafers. Emerging countries like China, India and Japan is expected to dominate the region. The rising disposable income of the consumers, funding from government with growing demand for the electronic product by one of the largest population of the region is boosting the silicon wafer market in the region. North America is expected to show the moderate growth due to the growing market of solar cell in the region. European region will show the steady growth in the silicon wafers market as the automotive, electronic market which make use of the silicon wafers are already established in the region. The need for safe, reliable, and clean energy source in various countries is likely increase the demand for solar cell, which in turn helping the market of silicon wafers to develop.

Segments:

The Silicon wafers market has been segmented on the basis of-

  • By Size – 150 mm, 200mm, 300mm, and 450mm.
  • By Type – N-Type and P-Type.
  • By Application – Solar cells, Integrated Circuits, Photoelectric Cells, and Others.

Intended Audience

  • Silicon wafers developers
  • Integrated chip developers
  • Government Agencies
  • Research Institutes & Universities

Get complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/silicon-wafers-market-2052

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope Of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure:

1.3.1 Global Silicon Wafers Market: By Size

1.3.2 Global Silicon Wafers Market: By Type

1.3.3 Global Silicon Wafers Market: By Application

1.3.5 Global Silicon Wafers Market: By Region

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Type

2.2 Primary Researchpt

2.3 Secondary Research

2.4 Forecast Model

2.4.1 Market Data Collection, Analysis & Forecast

2.4.2 Market Size Estimation

2.4.3 Market Crackdown & Data Triangulation

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Challenges

3.4 Market Opportunities

4 Executive Summary

  1. Market Factor Analysis

Continued…

List of Figures

Figure 1 Research Type

Figure 2 Global Silicon Wafers Market: By Size (%)

Figure 3 Global Silicon Wafers Market: By Type (%)

Figure 4 Global Silicon Wafers Market: By Application (%)

Figure 5 Global Silicon Wafers Market: By Region

Figure 6 North America Silicon Wafers Market, By Size (%)

Figure 7 North America Silicon Wafers Market, By Type (%)

Continued…

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Media Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com

Also Read
Business

Paint Pigments Market Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Application, Driver, & Forecasts by 2025

Paint Pigments Market 2018 Industry report presents a detailed analysis of the industry by Share, size, growth rate, Trends, Demand, key players, regions, product types & applications, the report also evaluates key factors that affected market growth and with the help of previous figures this report elaborates current scenario and forecast of Paint Pigments industry. Global […]
Business

Replacement Solution For Patio Glass Door

editor

Belton, TX/2017: You would definitely want to replace a door glass which is unsafe, risky and diminishes the beauty of your property. You need solution to these issues along with exceptional value and superior workmanship. Triple Crown Glass & Mirror based in Belton is a one stop solution to all your patio door glass replacement […]
Business

Textile Printing Machine Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis to 2023

editor

Summary WiseGuyReports.com adds “Textile Printing Machine Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database. This report provides in depth study of “Textile Printing Machine Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Textile Printing Machine Market report also provides an […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *