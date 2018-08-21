Health and Wellness

Santamedical Launched New Generation 2 OLED SM-1100 Silver Finger Pulse Oximeter on Amazon

High quality compact device which comes with premium OLED display and functionality to provide six display modes, is a treat for those requiring a good pulse oximeter. The device showsyour Sp02% results and pulse rate in waveform and can last for up to thirty hours on a single pair of AAA sized batteries.

Single button operability makes it easy to use. At the same time, it’s finger grip makes it suitable for use in almost all age groups. It is very popular among athletes and other recreational users, which include mountain climbers or those following strict workout schedules.

Six modes display
Equipped with the four way display technology, the device can show the waveform for the results and hence exhibits six types of possible displays. The device is easy to read from any direction.

The newly upgraded Santamedical Generation 2 Finger Pulse Oximeter is an affordable and accurate way to check pulse rates and blood oxygen saturation levels. Self-adjusting finger clamp plus simple one-button design allows for easy operation. Small portable size makes it easy to handle and carry. Helpful for athletes and pilots to obtain quick and accurate oxygen saturation readings.

Features include an easy to read bright digital OLED display, 30+ hours of continuous monitoring on one set of batteries. Integrated SpO2 probe and processing display module plus SpO2 and Pulse Rate and bar. Low battery level indicator. Auto power off. Low power consumption on 2 AAA batteries. Comes with a hanging neck/wrist strap for use on the move. Intended use for spot check of pulse rates and blood oxygen saturation level at home, in sport and recreational use, such as mountain climbing, high-altitude activities and running. This device is for Sports & Aviation use only

Customer satisfaction guaranteed! We Offer 100% Money Back Guarantee:
If you’re not happy with it, ship it back and we will refund your money.
Buy now with confidence knowing that 1000’s of others have been completely satisfied with their results because of our 100% money back customer satisfaction guarantee.

