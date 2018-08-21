Business

Redispersible Powder Market

The global redispersible powder market is estimated to value US$ 2.3 Bn in 2017, and is projected to register a CAGR of 4.8% in terms of value during forecast period 2017–2026. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global redispersible powder market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2026. The report includes PEST analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and opportunity map analysis for in-depth understanding of the market. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global redispersible powder market, their financials, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, SWOT analysis, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global redispersible powder market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and region/country.

Global Explosive Detectors Market Research Report Forecast to 2023

Description : Explosive Detectors-Global Market Status and Trend Report 2013-2023 offers a comprehensive analysis on Explosive Detectors industry, standing on the readers’ perspective, delivering detailed market data and penetrating insights. No matter the client is industry insider, potential entrant or investor, the report will provides useful data and information. Key questions answered by this report […]
Win Healthcare Awards Prestigious Brands Mederma and Jungle Formula to BEI Confluence for Advertising

New Delhi, March 21st, 2018: The advertising and branding contract for ‘Mederma’, recognized as the USA’s #1 pharmacist recommended scar and stretch mark solution and ‘Jungle Formula’ mosquito repellent has been bagged by leading advertising agency BEI Confluence. MEDERMA is manufactured and marketed in India by Win Healthcare (a division of Win Medicare) of the […]
Make an impact on people just by getting served by the professional hair salon near me Texas

Medspa salon and day spa is one of the main magnificence salons in Katy. We offer an extensive variety of excellence services including best makeup artist. The salon strive their best to offer services according to the customer’s need. Beautiful hair is considered as the most delegated transcendence of a lady’s general beauty. Consequently, every […]

