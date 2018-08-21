Reciprocating Compressor Market Overview, 2024

The report, “Reciprocating Compressor Market by Product Type, Application & Geography – Trends and Forecast 2018 to 2024″, defines and segregate the reciprocating compressor market based on segments and regional with the in-depth analysis and forecasting globally in the coming years.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the reciprocating compressor market includes Ariel Corp., Atlas Copco, Burckhardt Compression, Corken, Fusheng, Gardner Denver, GE, Hitachi, and Others. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

Growing demand from the refinery and LNG & CNG transport & storage plants are expected to drive the market growth. Further market growth can be attributed to significant features associated with the reciprocating compressor such as high efficiency and their ability to produce both high pressure and power. However, global reciprocating compressors market is being restrained by the fraudulent imitation of compressor designs. The intense price competition is also hampering the profitability of compressor vendors in the overall market.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights into the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of reciprocating compressor.

Market Segmentation

The broad reciprocating compressor market has been sub-grouped into product type and application. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Product Type

• Vertical

• Horizontal

• Angular

By Application

• Refinery

• Industrial Gases

• LNG and CNG Transport and Storage

• Ethylene and LDPE Plants

• Others

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for reciprocating compressor in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

